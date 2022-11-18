Erie, ColoradoDouble concentration in chemical and physical biology, and government

The 22-year-old son of South Korean immigrants was born shortly after his parents arrived in the U.S. and said it has always been his dream to able to do something big to thank them for all their hard work resettling in a new country.

“My mother, unfortunately, passed away when I was younger, which ended up motivating a lot of what I’ve tried to do throughout my life,” he said, adding that he hoped to catalyze “all the amazing potential that I think she had to change the world.”

As a Rhodes Scholar, Wee will aim to do just that. He is finishing a double concentration in chemical and physical biology and government and plans to pursue two master’s degrees at Oxford: one in international health and tropical medicine and another in global governance and diplomacy.

“I’ve had successive waves of excitement, gratitude, disbelief, and just a lot of joy,” Wee said. “It brought me so much gratitude for all the people who have supported me up until this point in my life. It’s been amazing to be able to share that with so many people who have helped me with classes, or advised me to research, or who have just helped me get to where I am today.”

While at Harvard, Wee researched the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with underlying health conditions in Parvis Sabeti’s lab — herself a Rhodes alumna and professor at the Center for Systems Biology in the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and the Department of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health — organized the World Pre-Health Conference, and served as director of the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter. Apart from expanding his studies, Wee is looking forward to hiking around the U.K., including the Isle of Skye in Scotland and Snowdonia National Park in Wales. He also hopes to learn to make a proper Sunday roast or bangers and mash.