Knowing what the doctor knows

Last month, federal rules enacting the 21st Century Cures Act mandated that health care providers give patients greater access to their records in digital format. The requirement has not been universally welcomed. Some health professionals worry that a patient facing a tough diagnosis will miss the counsel and context a physician can provide.

Tom Delbanco, the John F. Keane and Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is a pioneer in the “open notes” movement, having supported greater access to medical records since the 1970s, when a frank conversation with a patient led to a turnaround in care. In 2010, he partnered with Associate Professor of Medicine Jan Walker to launch OpenNotes, a nonprofit that supports research and education into the benefits of open medical records. We spoke with Delbanco about patient access to notes in a conversation edited for clarity and length.

Q&A

Tom Delbanco

GAZETTE: Coverage of the change has not been particularly favorable. I’ve seen anecdotes where patients get blindsided by test results that haven’t been filtered by their physicians.

DELBANCO: The irony is that this is nothing new. Patient portals began to emerge about 2000. One of the first was at Beth Israel Hospital. From the start they offered patients the ability to send private emails to providers and rapid, password-protected access to data, including much of their lab work. But most providers offered portals that did make some exceptions. Results of CT scans, MRIs, cardiac monitoring, and pathology reports were often embargoed for some period of time. But overall, if you got your blood drawn and were anemic, you could find out well before your doctor did.

The movement toward transparency is like a new medicine: It’s designed to help the vast majority of people. You, the patient, should use your own judgment. You may not want to look right away; you may want to wait for the doctor to call.

GAZETTE: The debate over medical records goes back decades. How did we get to where we are today?

DELBANCO: When I became a doctor, the medical record was basically mine, designed to describe and help me remember the patient, to share with my colleagues, for insurers to make sure I was billing correctly, and, in some cases, for quality-assurance experts to make sure I was taking decent care of my patients. But it was decidedly not designed to be shared with patients or their families. In 1973, a pediatrician and a social scientist writing in the New England Journal of Medicine suggested strongly that we share medical records with our patients. Shortly thereafter, I had what for me was a sentinel event. A patient who worked as a printer was referred to me for consultation for blood pressure that was out of control. As I took his history, I learned he wasn’t getting along with his wife, sex wasn’t working so well, he was yelling at the kids and having arguments at work. He smoked. He told me that he also drank a couple of beers a day. I said to him, “Mr. A, it seems to me a couple of things: One is that because you’re a printer you can read things upside down, so you can read what I’m writing. Isn’t that correct?” He said, “Yes, that’s correct, doctor.” I said, “I’m struggling with whether I should write down ‘alcohol abuse.’ I don’t believe that you just have two beers a day, because everything you’re telling me, along with your blood pressure, adds up to somebody who’s in trouble with alcohol.” And he was silent for about 30 seconds. Then, he said, “I guess you better write it down, doctor.”

That led to a real change in his care and in his life, and it rang a bell in my head. I began sharing records with my patients. Then Jan and I went to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in 2008, and said, “We’d like to do an experiment in which doctors share records with their patients.” They gambled on us, and now we’ve gone from 10,000 patients in our first experiment, in 2010, to a national mandate. We’re really part of an international movement. In England, open notes are about to be released nationally. Sweden is already doing it. Estonia was the first country to offer open notes to everyone. We are participating in a real change in the fabric of care, mirroring the general trend toward transparency in many enterprises.