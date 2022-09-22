Following the recent announcement of the faculty and staff advisory committees for Harvard’s presidential search, the student advisory committee has now been assembled.

Each of the three advisory committees will provide advice to the presidential search committee, which includes the 12 members of the Harvard Corporation other than the president along with three members of the Board of Overseers. The advisory committees will also assist in ensuring broad outreach to the wider Harvard community.

The members of the student advisory committee are:

Christopher Cleveland (chair), Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Graduate School of Education

Esias Bedingar, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Chan School of Public Health

Jack Blank, Harvard Extension School

Laura Pesquera Colom, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Sarah Eisen, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Sonya Falkovskaia, Harvard Graduate School of Design

Caleb Kimball King, Harvard College

Anneka Kumli, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Max Meehan, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Business School

Yinka Ogunbiyi, Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Harvard Business School

Xavier Pérez Román, Harvard College

Natalie Sadlak, Harvard Medical School

Lena Shi, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Graduate School of Education

Dustin Tillman, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Emma Thomas, Harvard Divinity School

Rosa Vargas, Harvard Law School

Jenny Yoon, Harvard College

Daniel Yue, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Business School.

“Harvard is home to some of the world’s most remarkable students, and it will be invaluable to benefit from the views of this group of outstanding students from across the University, as our search committee thinks about Harvard and its future leadership,” said Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of the presidential search committee. “We’re grateful to these students for their willingness both to share their own insights with us and to help us learn more about the varied perspectives of their peers.

“More generally, as the search progresses, we invite continuing input on the major opportunities and challenges likely to face Harvard in the years ahead, on key qualities and experience to seek in our next president, and on individuals who merit serious consideration,” Pritzker added. “Many students, faculty, staff, and alumni have already been in touch, and we welcome hearing from more.”

As noted in the community-wide message launching the search, advice and nominations may be conveyed directly to the search committee in any of three ways:

By sending an email to psearch@harvard.edu.

By providing answers to the questions posted here.

By addressing a letter to the Harvard Presidential Search Committee, Loeb House, 17 Quincy St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

The search committee will hold replies in confidence.