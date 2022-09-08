Classrooms across the College came back to life last week with the start of the new academic year. Students found their way to seminar rooms, labs, and lecture halls for courses that met Gen Ed requirements, served their concentration studies, or simply piqued their interest.

Professor Katherine Merseth had her last first day teaching the popular Gen Ed 1076, “Equity and Excellence in K12 American Schools,” to 75 students chosen from a lottery of 385. “I just love teaching it. There so much to talk about,” said Merseth, who will retire from teaching the course after this semester.

The week also celebrated some faculty’s first first day. Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science and Statistics Sham Kakade made his Harvard debut in “Introduction to Reinforcement Learning” with Lucas Janson, while Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies Christina Maranci led a first discussions on the “Art and Culture of Armenia.”