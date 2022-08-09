Skip to content

Learning can be fun. Just ask these ‘Explorers.’

Maxwell Luo (clockwise from left), Raymond Wang, Michelle Luo, and Alan Wang examine skeleton samples in the classroom.

Learning can be fun. Just ask these ‘Explorers.’

Photo by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photo by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Young local students in Harvard program investigate how skeletons work, cook Ukrainian flatbread, create their own play

By Amy Kamosa Harvard Correspondent

Date

Share

Nearly 40 Allston-Brighton students in grades 2-8 spent time this summer immersed in hands-on activities through the Harvard Ed Portal’s Summer Explorations program. Now in its seventh year, the program offers Allston-Brighton students free, weeklong courses designed to keep them engaged in learning during the school break. Among this year’s highlights: students got a chemistry lesson by rolling out, frying, and fermenting Ukrainian flatbread ingredients in “Science of Cooking.” Some learned about bones via “Ins and Outs of Skeletons,” held at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. Others took to the stage in “Creative Drama: Ocean Explorations,” led by staff of the American Repertory Theater.

Samuel Jackson holds a skeleton specimen in the classroom.

Samuel Jackson shares information about his skeleton specimen in the classroom.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Maxwell Luo (left) examines a frog skeleton during the class.

Maxwell Luo (left) examines a frog skeleton during the class.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jennifer Peterson speaks in the classroom
Michaela Flaherty raises her hand.

Jennifer Peterson, who teaches the class, explains the different bones in a skeleton. Michaela Flaherty raises her hand to ask a question.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students closely examine a snapping turtle shell.

Students closely examine a snapping turtle shell.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jennifer Peterson (center) invites students to take a closer look at a giant African bullfrog.
Michelle Luo looks at a corn snake.

Jennifer Peterson (center) invites students to take a closer look at a giant African bullfrog. Michelle Luo (pictured) gives equal attention to a corn snake.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Regina Qu rolls out two pieces of Ukrainian flatbread.

Regina Qu rolls out two pieces of Ukrainian flatbread. The Summer Explorations "Science of Cooking" class for sixth grade students was held at Harvard Ed Portal.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Instructor Nora Birner, M.E. ’20, watches as Regina Qu and Ali Ahmad fry their flatbread.
Students roll out dough to make a Ukrainian flatbread.

Instructor Nora Birner, M.E. '20, watches as Regina Qu and Ali Ahmad fry their flatbread. Students roll out dough to make a Ukrainian flatbread mixed with kefir, a fermented milk similar to yogurt.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Lemons are squeezed to produce juice.
Vivian Hale (from left) and Gretchen Ensdorf listen to instructor Nora Birner as she talks about the ingredients in the cylinder.

Lemons are squeezed to produce juice that will be added to mozzarella. Vivian Hale (from left) and Gretchen Ensdorf listen to instructor Nora Birner as she talks about the ingredients in the cylinder. The mixture of melted butter and native chili peppers will be drizzled over the flatbread.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students squeeze lemons to produce juice.

Benedict Franks (from left), Gabe Watson, Luis Maggioli, and Ali Ahmad squeeze lemons to produce juice that will be added to mozzarella.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Oak Northcross Aquino (from left), Ronin Rodriguez, Pooliyeganeh, and Anna Toumilovich perform on the stage.

Taught by Alissa Cordeiro and Donya Pooliyeganeh, "Ocean Explorations!" is part of the American Repertory Theater's creative drama class. Oak Northcross Aquino (from left), Ronin Rodriguez, Pooliyeganeh, and Anna Toumilovich take the stage.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Oak Northcross Aquino (left) and Alissa Cordeiro talk during drama class.
Maeve Connal (left) and Orla Strubel spent their free time reading.

Oak Northcross Aquino (left) and Alissa Cordeiro talk during drama class. Maeve Connal (left) and Orla Strubel spent their free time reading.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Donya Pooliyeganeh (left) and Oak Northcross Aquino select costumes from the stage.

Donya Pooliyeganeh (left) and Oak Northcross Aquino select costumes from the stage.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ronin Rodriguez (from left), Maeve Connal, Oak Northcross Aquino, and Orla Strubel line up at snack time.

Ronin Rodriguez (from left), Maeve Connal, Oak Northcross Aquino, and Orla Strubel line up at snack time.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

