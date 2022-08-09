Young local students in Harvard program investigate how skeletons work, cook Ukrainian flatbread, create their own play
By Amy Kamosa Harvard Correspondent
Date August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022
Nearly 40 Allston-Brighton students in grades 2-8 spent time this summer immersed in hands-on activities through the Harvard Ed Portal’s Summer Explorations program. Now in its seventh year, the program offers Allston-Brighton students free, weeklong courses designed to keep them engaged in learning during the school break. Among this year’s highlights: students got a chemistry lesson by rolling out, frying, and fermenting Ukrainian flatbread ingredients in “Science of Cooking.” Some learned about bones via “Ins and Outs of Skeletons,” held at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. Others took to the stage in “Creative Drama: Ocean Explorations,” led by staff of the American Repertory Theater.
Samuel Jackson shares information about his skeleton specimen in the classroom.
Maxwell Luo (left) examines a frog skeleton during the class.
Jennifer Peterson, who teaches the class, explains the different bones in a skeleton. Michaela Flaherty raises her hand to ask a question.
Students closely examine a snapping turtle shell.
Jennifer Peterson (center) invites students to take a closer look at a giant African bullfrog. Michelle Luo (pictured) gives equal attention to a corn snake.
Regina Qu rolls out two pieces of Ukrainian flatbread. The Summer Explorations “Science of Cooking” class for sixth grade students was held at Harvard Ed Portal.
Instructor Nora Birner, M.E. ’20, watches as Regina Qu and Ali Ahmad fry their flatbread. Students roll out dough to make a Ukrainian flatbread mixed with kefir, a fermented milk similar to yogurt.
Lemons are squeezed to produce juice that will be added to mozzarella. Vivian Hale (from left) and Gretchen Ensdorf listen to instructor Nora Birner as she talks about the ingredients in the cylinder. The mixture of melted butter and native chili peppers will be drizzled over the flatbread.
Benedict Franks (from left), Gabe Watson, Luis Maggioli, and Ali Ahmad squeeze lemons to produce juice that will be added to mozzarella.
Taught by Alissa Cordeiro and Donya Pooliyeganeh, “Ocean Explorations!” is part of the American Repertory Theater’s creative drama class. Oak Northcross Aquino (from left), Ronin Rodriguez, Pooliyeganeh, and Anna Toumilovich take the stage.
Oak Northcross Aquino (left) and Alissa Cordeiro talk during drama class. Maeve Connal (left) and Orla Strubel spent their free time reading.
Donya Pooliyeganeh (left) and Oak Northcross Aquino select costumes from the stage.
Ronin Rodriguez (from left), Maeve Connal, Oak Northcross Aquino, and Orla Strubel line up at snack time.
