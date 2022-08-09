Nearly 40 Allston-Brighton students in grades 2-8 spent time this summer immersed in hands-on activities through the Harvard Ed Portal’s Summer Explorations program. Now in its seventh year, the program offers Allston-Brighton students free, weeklong courses designed to keep them engaged in learning during the school break. Among this year’s highlights: students got a chemistry lesson by rolling out, frying, and fermenting Ukrainian flatbread ingredients in “Science of Cooking.” Some learned about bones via “Ins and Outs of Skeletons,” held at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. Others took to the stage in “Creative Drama: Ocean Explorations,” led by staff of the American Repertory Theater.