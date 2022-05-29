Photographers capture the festive rites and poignant moments as three classes celebrate Commencement
By Harvard Staff Photographers
Date May 29, 2022
Finally. Tercentenary Theatre was awash once again with scenes of revelry as the Classes of 2022, 2021, and 2020 gathered to celebrate Commencement. Our photographers were there to capture the pageantry of time-honored traditions and the expressions of pride, triumph, and hope from graduates and their families.
The Rev. Calvon Jones, assistant minister at Memorial Church, sings his blessing during the Baccalaureate Service.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Pusey Minister Matthew Potts (from left), Mia Chandler, and Imam Khalil Abdur-Rashid listen during the Baccalaureate Service. Brady Duncan (from left), Jodie Duncan, and Kimberly Bothner photograph 2022 graduates.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers
Noah Epstein dances as students snake their way into Tercentenary Theatre for Baccalaureate Service.
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Following the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony for the Class of 2022, Gen. Mark A. Milley (center) speaks with officers and attendees.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Mather House marches up Plympton Street en route to Senior Service for the Class of 2022.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Marshals Matthew Alderete ’19 (left) and Michael Alderete ’79 await the crowds before the gates open Thursday.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
A bagpiper and drummers process past the John Harvard Statue for the Class of 2022 ceremony.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) files into the Yard.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Harvard Band gathers at Widener Library on Thursday with a sea of family members below.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Noah Harris, who delivered the Senior English Address for 2022, takes a selfie with Supreme Court appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Harvard President Larry Bacow and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern take photos with graduates before the ceremony begins.
Photos by Jon Chase and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers
Class of 2022 graduates Luz Ramirez-Ramirez (from left), Atuganile Jimmy, Daren Braithwaite, Austin Goldsmith-Lachut, and Fernando Urbina celebrate.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
The view from Memorial Church’s leaded glass window. Veronica Leahy ’23 plays the national anthem on her horn to open Morning exercises for the Class of 2022. Her exquisite rendition earned her a standing ovation.
Photos by Rose Lincoln and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers
Harvard Graduate School of Design students celebrate their conferral of degrees on Thursday.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Gloria Steinem (left) and Jacinda Ardern react as they receive their honorary degrees.
Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
Lauren Lee ’22 (left) and Nia Fernandes ’22 celebrate.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Gillian Wilson and Deneysha Riley received diplomas from the Graduate School of Education.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Mather House manager Miguel Casillas high fives graduate Emma Buckles, a Harvard hockey player.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Tré Hollingsworth (from left), DaLoria Boone, and Chelsea Offiaeli (all ’22) respond to an Ed School friend who stepped out of line to greet them.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Derrick Ochiagha ’22 shares a moment with his mom, Peace Ochiagha, at Mather House. Rachel Eason ’22, an economics concentrator from California, is pictured at Winthrop House.
Photos by Rose Lincoln and Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographers
A student waves a Dunster House flag during the Class of 2022 ceremony.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
A student and a marshal listen to the Morning Exercises.
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Facilities workers hang the Veritas flag over the John Harvard Statue as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 process into the Yard.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students stream by the John Harvard Statue before Commencement for the Classes of 2020 and 2021.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Honorary degree recipient Sebastião Salgado is pictured outside Massachusetts Hall, while Margaret Marshall processes into Tercentenary Theatre.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Jane Tjahjono, a 2020 graduate of Harvard Kennedy School, holds a globe during the ceremony.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer