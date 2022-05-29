Skip to content

A call to public service

Triple the joy

Harvard graduates celebrate Commencement 2022 in Tercentenary Theatre.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photographers capture the festive rites and poignant moments as three classes celebrate Commencement

By Harvard Staff Photographers

Finally. Tercentenary Theatre was awash once again with scenes of revelry as the Classes of 2022, 2021, and 2020 gathered to celebrate Commencement. Our photographers were there to capture the pageantry of time-honored traditions and the expressions of pride, triumph, and hope from graduates and their families.

Rev. Calvon Jones sings his blessing under the tent.

The Rev. Calvon Jones, assistant minister at Memorial Church, sings his blessing during the Baccalaureate Service.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Pusey Minister Matthew Potts (from left), Dr. Mia Chandler, and Imam Dr. Khalil Abdur-Rashid listen during the Baccalaureate Service.
Brady Duncan (from left), with dad, Mark Duncan, mom, Jodie Duncan and Kimberly Bothner photograph their family/grads Corbin Duncan.

Pusey Minister Matthew Potts (from left), Mia Chandler, and Imam Khalil Abdur-Rashid listen during the Baccalaureate Service. Brady Duncan (from left), Jodie Duncan, and Kimberly Bothner photograph 2022 graduates.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers

Noah Epstein dances his way into Baccalaureate.
students snake their way into Tercentenary Theatre for the service.

Noah Epstein dances as students snake their way into Tercentenary Theatre for Baccalaureate Service.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

General Mark A. Milley (center) speaks with officers and attendees.

Following the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony for the Class of 2022, Gen. Mark A. Milley (center) speaks with officers and attendees.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mather House processes up Plympton Street on their way to the Senior Service.

Mather House marches up Plympton Street en route to Senior Service for the Class of 2022.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Two marshals Matthew Alderete AB ’19 (left) and Michael Alderete AB ’79 await the crowds in the Yard before the gates open.

Marshals Matthew Alderete ’19 (left) and Michael Alderete ’79 await the crowds before the gates open Thursday.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A bagpiper processes through Harvard Yard.
Harvard Band drummers pass the John Harvard Statue.

A bagpiper and drummers process past the John Harvard Statue for the Class of 2022 ceremony.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern (left) processes into the Yard.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) files into the Yard.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Harvard Band gathers at Widener Library with a sea of family members below.

The Harvard Band gathers at Widener Library on Thursday with a sea of family members below.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Noah Harris takes a selfie with new Supreme Court appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Harvard University President Larry Bacow and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern take photos with graduates before the ceremony begins.

Noah Harris, who delivered the Senior English Address for 2022, takes a selfie with Supreme Court appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Harvard President Larry Bacow and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern take photos with graduates before the ceremony begins.

Photos by Jon Chase and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographers

Luz Ramirez-Ramirez (from left), Atuganile Jimmy, Daren Braithwaite, Austin Goldsmith, and Fernando Urbina celebrate.

Class of 2022 graduates Luz Ramirez-Ramirez (from left), Atuganile Jimmy, Daren Braithwaite, Austin Goldsmith-Lachut, and Fernando Urbina celebrate.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

The view from Memorial Church’s leaded glass window.
Veronica Leahy ’23 plays the national anthem on her horn to open Morning exercises.

The view from Memorial Church’s leaded glass window. Veronica Leahy ’23 plays the national anthem on her horn to open Morning exercises for the Class of 2022. Her exquisite rendition earned her a standing ovation.

Photos by Rose Lincoln and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Harvard Graduate School of Design celebrates their conferral of degrees.

Harvard Graduate School of Design students celebrate their conferral of degrees on Thursday.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Gloria Steinem raises for fist after being awarded her honorary degree.
Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern places her hand over her heart as they receive her honorary degrees.

Gloria Steinem (left) and Jacinda Ardern react as they receive their honorary degrees.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Lauren Lee ’22 (left) and Nia Fernandes ’22 celebrate.

Lauren Lee ’22 (left) and Nia Fernandes ’22 celebrate.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Gillian Wilson raises a book over her head.
Deneysha Riley celebrates after receiving her degree.

Gillian Wilson and Deneysha Riley received diplomas from the Graduate School of Education.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mather House Manager Miguel Casillas high fives Emma Buckles.

Mather House manager Miguel Casillas high fives graduate Emma Buckles, a Harvard hockey player.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tre Hollingsworth (from left), Daloria Boone and Chelsea Offiaeli (all ’22) respond to their Ed School friend who stepped out of line to greet them.

Tré Hollingsworth (from left), DaLoria Boone, and Chelsea Offiaeli (all ’22) respond to an Ed School friend who stepped out of line to greet them.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Derrick Ochiagha ’22 shares a moment with his mom Peace Ochiagha at Mather House.
Rachel Eason ’22, an Economics concentrator from California, is pictured at Winthrop House.

Derrick Ochiagha ’22 shares a moment with his mom, Peace Ochiagha, at Mather House. Rachel Eason ’22, an economics concentrator from California, is pictured at Winthrop House.

Photos by Rose Lincoln and Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographers

A student waves a Dunster House flag during the ceremony.

A student waves a Dunster House flag during the Class of 2022 ceremony.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student listens to the Morning Exercises.
A Marshal listens to the Morning Exercises.

A student and a marshal listen to the Morning Exercises.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Gabriel (right) works with his colleagues to hang the Harvard veritas flag over the John Harvard Statue.

Facilities workers hang the Veritas flag over the John Harvard Statue as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 process into the Yard.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

Graduates process past the John Harvard Statue.

Students stream by the John Harvard Statue before Commencement for the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

Honorary degree recipient Sebastiao Salgado is pictured outside Massachusetts Hall.
Honorary degree recipient Margaret Marshall is pictured during the procession.

Honorary degree recipient Sebastião Salgado is pictured outside Massachusetts Hall, while Margaret Marshall processes into Tercentenary Theatre.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jane Tjahjono HKS '20 is pictured holding a globe during the ceremony.

Jane Tjahjono, a 2020 graduate of Harvard Kennedy School, holds a globe during the ceremony.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A call to public service

A call to public service

“Don’t let your generation be defined by the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Let it be defined by public service.”

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer