Three Harvard Medical School scientists are among the 150 individuals recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

The newly elected members from HMS are:

Gordon Freeman, HMS professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Kornelia Polyak, HMS professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Leonard Zon, the Grousbeck Professor of Pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and, with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine, provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

Adapted from National Academy of Sciences communications materials.