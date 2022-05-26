Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern

Doctor of Laws

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s approach to politics is much like her approach to the COVID-19 pandemic: “Go hard and go early.” Since her election to the post in 2017 — at 37, as the country’s youngest leader in 150 years — she has steered New Zealand through attacks by both a white nationalist terrorist and a rogue virus. Raised seeing “children without shoes on their feet or anything to eat for lunch,” Ardern became an advocate for reducing child poverty. She has also worked to confront climate change and to spur trade. Politically brave, she responded to attacks on two mosques that killed 51 people in 2019 with calls to tighten New Zealand’s gun-control laws. She said then, “We were not a target because we are a safe harbor for those who hate. We were not chosen for this act of violence because we condone racism, because we are an enclave for extremism. We were chosen for the very fact that we are none of these things — because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it.” Ardern is known for her compassionate response to disasters, such as the 2019 volcanic eruption on Whakaari, when she was photographed hugging first responders. Her pull-no-punches approach to COVID-19, a total lockdown that quickly blocked its spread, made the country an early example of how to deal with the killer virus. Ardern has also been a strong supporter of women, telling an interviewer who suggested employers had a right to know whether female workers planned to have children, “[I]t is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question … It is the woman’s decision about when they choose to have children. It should not predetermine whether or not they are given a job or have job opportunities.” Ardern was elected to a second term in 2020. Forbes has ranked her among the world’s most powerful women, and she topped Fortune’s 2021 list of the world’s greatest leaders. Ardern received the Gleitsman International Activist Award from the Harvard Kennedy School in 2020.