Today the University awarded a total of 8,870 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,505 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2021 and March and May 2022.
Harvard College
1,505 degrees
- 1,458 Bachelor of Arts
- 47 Bachelor of Science
Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,332 degrees
- 421 Master of Arts
- 185 Master of Science
- 5 Master of Engineering
- 721 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
606 degrees
- 235 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
- 47 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
- 5 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 184 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
- 17 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)
- 26 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration (conferred jointly with HBS)
- 92 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Business School
867 degrees
- 845 Master of Business Administration
- 22 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Divinity School
131 degrees
- 39 Master of Divinity
- 74 Master of Theological Studies
- 11 Master of Religion and Public Life
- 2 Master of Theology
- 5 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
833 degrees
- 209 Master of Laws
- 611 Doctor of Law
- 13 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
590 degrees
- 96 Master in Public Administration
- 182 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 60 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 252 Master in Public Policy
- 4 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 9 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
315 degrees
- 89 Master in Architecture
- 33 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 81 Master in Design Studies
- 51 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 3 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 37 Master in Urban Planning
- 4 Doctor of Design
- 17 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
989 degrees
- 960 Master of Education
- 26 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 3 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
335 degrees
- 29 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 45 Master of Bioethics
- 13 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 17 Master in Clinical Service Operations
- 74 Master in Medical Science
- 157 Doctor of Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
61 degrees
- 16 Master of Medical Sciences
- 8 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 37 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
455 degrees
- 311 Master of Public Health
- 114 Master of Science
- 25 Master in Health Care Management
- 4 Doctor of Public Health
- 1 Doctor of Science
Harvard Extension School
1,479 degrees
- 192 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,287 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies