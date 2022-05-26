Today the University awarded a total of 8,870 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,505 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2021 and March and May 2022.

Harvard College

1,505 degrees

1,458 Bachelor of Arts

47 Bachelor of Science

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,332 degrees

421 Master of Arts

185 Master of Science

5 Master of Engineering

721 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

606 degrees

235 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)

47 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)

5 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

184 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)

17 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)

26 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration (conferred jointly with HBS)

92 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School

867 degrees

845 Master of Business Administration

22 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Divinity School

131 degrees

39 Master of Divinity

74 Master of Theological Studies

11 Master of Religion and Public Life

2 Master of Theology

5 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

833 degrees

209 Master of Laws

611 Doctor of Law

13 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

590 degrees

96 Master in Public Administration

182 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

60 Master in Public Administration in International Development

252 Master in Public Policy

4 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

9 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

315 degrees

89 Master in Architecture

33 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

81 Master in Design Studies

51 Master in Landscape Architecture

3 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

37 Master in Urban Planning

4 Doctor of Design

17 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

989 degrees

960 Master of Education

26 Doctor of Education Leadership

3 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

335 degrees

29 Master of Biomedical Informatics

45 Master of Bioethics

13 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

17 Master in Clinical Service Operations

74 Master in Medical Science

157 Doctor of Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

61 degrees

16 Master of Medical Sciences

8 Doctor of Medical Sciences

37 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

455 degrees

311 Master of Public Health

114 Master of Science

25 Master in Health Care Management

4 Doctor of Public Health

1 Doctor of Science

Harvard Extension School

1,479 degrees