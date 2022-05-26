Skip to content

Embracing the moment

Seven alumni elected to the Board of Overseers

Embracing the moment

Commencement in the Yard.

Embracing the moment

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Parents, friends, and scores of proud graduates gather to celebrate hard-earned Commencement

By Harvard Staff Writers

‘Do some good’

A roar went up from the crowd when Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana assured his listeners that the morning service for seniors, one of the College’s oldest traditions, would last only 15 minutes.

But the quarter of an hour brought laughs and many meaningful moments of reflection. In his brief remarks, Matthew Potts, Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church and Plummer Professor of Christian Morals, provoked a loud response when he urged his audience to “do well.”

“And I don’t mean go and make a lot of money when I say, ‘do well,’ although if you do, that’s great, good for you, please be generous to the poor,” Potts said to laughter and cheers.

“When I say do well, I mean do good, do some good,” he continued. “You are or will shortly be the world’s finest and most accomplished graduates, so do some good with what you’ve been given.”

Rakesh Khurana,
Tracy K. Smith

Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana and Professor Tracy K. Smith got Commencement rolling with brief remarks and a reading during the morning service.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tracy K. Smith, a professor of English and of African and African American studies, read a poem she’d composed for the day. Smith, who won a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for her collection “Life on Mars,” said she writes poetry “to better comprehend the feelings and also the events that we live with. Language and imagination make these things both realer and less fearsome to me. And so, in many ways a poem is a wish or a prayer for the capacities necessary to keep living and to be more useful and more compassionate to myself and to others.”

Her five-stanza work “Soaring” included these lines:

History is granular — like rubble or gravel. The young — well, some — ascend without struggle to the daze of dominion. It is brief. Like anything, the soul must sleep, rage, grieve.

The young — some ascend through struggle to whatever strength the age requires. Like anything, the soul weeps, raves, gives itself over to life’s churn and return …

Khurana elicited a heartfelt “Awwwwwwww” from students when he told them, his voice breaking, “You guys are so beautiful, I just really want you to know that.

“Before you close this chapter of your life and open the next one, just pause and enjoy this moment,” he continued. “Think about where you were four years ago, where you are today, and all that came in between, and embrace every second of this special day.”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jac

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ’92, J.D. ’96, was on campus for her 30th reunion. She was confirmed as the 116th justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in April.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Another side of Maggie Rogers

In the early months of the pandemic, Maggie Rogers, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, relocated to the coast of Maine and spent time reflecting on music, her structure around music, and her responsibility to her audience. Her next stop was Harvard Divinity School.

“I wanted to create a structure that could last me a lifetime in a moment where I was dealing with an immense amount of burnout and friction between what I actually wanted to do and the box I felt my career had put me in,” said Rogers. “I found that in my career, even though my training in life is as a musician, I was constantly put in this sort of nontraditional ministerial position where I was being asked for moral and spiritual guidance even though that wasn’t the job I signed up to do.”

At Harvard, she focused on the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture. She was curious, she said, about the relationship between artist and audience, and what that power structure and dynamic look like. “I was thinking about this world in which people are moving further and further away from traditional religion, but yet are seeking to be connected to both something bigger than oneself and to each other.”

Each year on the eve of Commencement, the Divinity School holds a multireligious service at Memorial Church. Students offer prayers, readings, and music drawn from the wide array of faiths and backgrounds represented within the School. Rogers, who leaves with a master’s degree in religion and public life, made a performance of “Over the Rainbow” her parting gift.

Celebration in song

The message was simple and fitting: “Take the dive.”

In a special rendition of the song that made her a viral sensation, Julia Riew and five classmates encouraged this year’s graduates to plunge headfirst into the next part of their lives.

“When you’re facing any sort of moment where you’re leaping into a new stage of your life, it can be really scary and it can be really exciting,” said Riew, who composed “Dive” as part of “Shimcheong: A Folktale,” the Disney-inspired musical she created for her senior thesis. “At the end of the day, the only way forward is to just take the dive.”

The rearranged string version of the song was performed by Riew, Natalie Choo, and Sydney Penny on vocals, William Yao on violin, and Ethan Cobb on the cello. Junior Anna Gong also played violin.

Riew opened the song and belted out the first chorus before alternating lyrics with Choo and Penny encouraging students to appreciate the moment and look forward to what’s on the horizon.

Take one step and take it in before you say goodbyeand now, it’s finally time. I’m running toward the world I’ll soon call mine …

There was no Korean Disney princess, so Riew created her own. Since releasing her first video about the project, she has received notes and support from all over the world. Riew plans to move to New York following graduation and will continue developing “Shimcheong,” which is based on a Korean folktale.

“It’s really exciting to be surrounded by my best friends and my family on such an important day,” Riew said. She explains that in the musical, the song comes when the character is about to explore a new place. “In many ways, I think that translates to this moment.”

Father-son achievement

John and Chris Rota describe themselves as best friends. Father and son share a tight bond over sports, movies, and motorcycles. Now, they will bond over another significant moment: Harvard graduation.

“It’s like a generational achievement for us and for my family,” said Chris, Class of 2020, whose father received his Kennedy School M.P.A. as a member of the Class of 2021 on Thursday, ahead of Commencement ceremonies for the classes on Sunday. “Being able to do it with my dad, who’s kind of my hero and somebody that I have always respected so much, is pretty special.”

John is a lieutenant on the Massachusetts State Police. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s at Western New England University and last year was a recipient of the 2021 Harvard Bradford Fellowship Program for Excellence in Public Administration. Chris was a varsity lacrosse player at Harvard and moved to New York in 2020 to work as an investment banker.

John and Chris have long had a tight, almost inseparable relationship that continues to this day. They routinely speak on the phone, and John recently showed Chris how to ride a motorcycle.

On Thursday, John was all smiles as he reflected on lessons from his son about continuing to improve himself through education.

“Chris inspired me to keep it up, keep chasing my dreams,” said John, who used Chris’ lacrosse bag as his bookbag all year. “It’s been a unique thing — following in my son’s footsteps. … I’m actually reverse-legacy.”

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian

This is “one of my very favorite days of the year,” says Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, who with three taps of his staff marks the beginning and the end of the exercises.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Good to be back

It had been two years since Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian opened Commencement by striking the steps of Memorial Church three times with his silver-tipped staff and declaring, in his deep baritone, that the meeting should be in “Oooooooooorder!” As he waited for his big moment, Koutoujian, dressed in his ceremonial tails and top hat, called Commencement “one of my very favorite days of the year.” He said the role offers him the chance to step back and enjoy the ceremony, unlike when he was part of it as a Kennedy School student 20 years ago. Being in the middle of the action, connecting with friends, and worrying about family was overwhelming, he recalled. “I don’t remember much from my own graduation. But I remember everything from the years I get to sit on stage and listen to these incredible speakers … and then to see the pure excitement on not just the students’ faces, but on their families’ faces, and all of the faculty here at the University. It’s a wonderful experience to be part of.”

One is the loneliest number

Carlos Alvarez was sitting by himself under a Dunster sign in the Old Yard, looking a little lost, but he was still taking the moment in stride. He’d found the chair by chance and took a seat hoping he might be able to reconnect with the parents of his girlfriend, Maria Him, who was graduating from the Harvard Extension School with a master’s degree in management. Alvarez and Him’s parents had made the flight from Panama for the event, and he had been lucky to get into the Yard when a woman who was expecting and didn’t want to try to fight her way through the crowds offered him her ticket at the gate near the Science Center. He’d lost Him’s parents in the shuffle, and without any cell service, had decided to just take a seat and wait, his “Congratulations” balloon, bouquet of flowers embellished with a small sparkly graduation mortarboard, and plastic Harvard Coop bag by his side. But Alvarez remained upbeat and said he was happy to be near the action and felt inspired by the moment and the locale. “Harvard is amazing. Just like the movies. I just want to lie down in this green grass, look at the trees, and think about writing a novel.” Asked if he thought he might be able to find his friends, Alvarez wasn’t hopeful. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said. “I don’t even remember what they were wearing.”

Carlos Alvarez
Carlos Alvarez came from Panama to see his girlfriend, Maria Him, graduate with a master’s degree in management. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A family affair

As the ceremony got underway, husband-and-wife marshals Jim Courtemanche and Kamala Soparkar posed with friends near the John Harvard Statue and reveled in the moment. They had each been on campus for their own College graduations — his was in 1982, hers in 1987 — and they’ll be in the Yard again on Sunday to celebrate with their daughter Katharine, a member of the Class of 2021, a second time. Last year, on the day Katharine’s ceremony would have taken place, the family hiked into the Grand Canyon at sunrise and grabbed pictures of her in her black cap and gown on a rocky ledge. “We had a real remote virtual Commencement,” said Jim. The family expects to be back on campus when their son Marc graduates with the Class of 2024.

Jim Courtemanche AB '82, SM '86 (left) and Kamala Soparkar AB '87 are pictured during the ceremony.

Marshals Jim Courtemanche ’82, S.M. ’86, and Kamala Soparkar ’87 were on hand for their daughter’s graduation.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

