Embracing the moment

Good to be back

It had been two years since Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian opened Commencement by striking the steps of Memorial Church three times with his silver-tipped staff and declaring, in his deep baritone, that the meeting should be in “Oooooooooorder!” As he waited for his big moment, Koutoujian, dressed in his ceremonial tails and top hat, called Commencement “one of my very favorite days of the year.” He said the role offers him the chance to step back and enjoy the ceremony, unlike when he was part of it as a Kennedy School student 20 years ago. Being in the middle of the action, connecting with friends, and worrying about family was overwhelming, he recalled. “I don’t remember much from my own graduation. But I remember everything from the years I get to sit on stage and listen to these incredible speakers … and then to see the pure excitement on not just the students’ faces, but on their families’ faces, and all of the faculty here at the University. It’s a wonderful experience to be part of.”

One is the loneliest number

Carlos Alvarez was sitting by himself under a Dunster sign in the Old Yard, looking a little lost, but he was still taking the moment in stride. He’d found the chair by chance and took a seat hoping he might be able to reconnect with the parents of his girlfriend, Maria Him, who was graduating from the Harvard Extension School with a master’s degree in management. Alvarez and Him’s parents had made the flight from Panama for the event, and he had been lucky to get into the Yard when a woman who was expecting and didn’t want to try to fight her way through the crowds offered him her ticket at the gate near the Science Center. He’d lost Him’s parents in the shuffle, and without any cell service, had decided to just take a seat and wait, his “Congratulations” balloon, bouquet of flowers embellished with a small sparkly graduation mortarboard, and plastic Harvard Coop bag by his side. But Alvarez remained upbeat and said he was happy to be near the action and felt inspired by the moment and the locale. “Harvard is amazing. Just like the movies. I just want to lie down in this green grass, look at the trees, and think about writing a novel.” Asked if he thought he might be able to find his friends, Alvarez wasn’t hopeful. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said. “I don’t even remember what they were wearing.”

A family affair

As the ceremony got underway, husband-and-wife marshals Jim Courtemanche and Kamala Soparkar posed with friends near the John Harvard Statue and reveled in the moment. They had each been on campus for their own College graduations — his was in 1982, hers in 1987 — and they’ll be in the Yard again on Sunday to celebrate with their daughter Katharine, a member of the Class of 2021, a second time. Last year, on the day Katharine’s ceremony would have taken place, the family hiked into the Grand Canyon at sunrise and grabbed pictures of her in her black cap and gown on a rocky ledge. “We had a real remote virtual Commencement,” said Jim. The family expects to be back on campus when their son Marc graduates with the Class of 2024.