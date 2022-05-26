Embracing the moment

Take one step and take it in before you say goodbye … and now, it’s finally time. I’m running toward the world I’ll soon call mine …
There was no Korean Disney princess, so Riew created her own. Since releasing her first video about the project, she has received notes and support from all over the world. Riew plans to move to New York following graduation and will continue developing “Shimcheong,” which is based on a Korean folktale.
“It’s really exciting to be surrounded by my best friends and my family on such an important day,” Riew said. She explains that in the musical, the song comes when the character is about to explore a new place. “In many ways, I think that translates to this moment.”
Father-son achievement
John and Chris Rota describe themselves as best friends. Father and son share a tight bond over sports, movies, and motorcycles. Now, they will bond over another significant moment: Harvard graduation.
“It’s like a generational achievement for us and for my family,” said Chris, Class of 2020, whose father received his Kennedy School M.P.A. as a member of the Class of 2021 on Thursday, ahead of Commencement ceremonies for the classes on Sunday. “Being able to do it with my dad, who’s kind of my hero and somebody that I have always respected so much, is pretty special.”
John is a lieutenant on the Massachusetts State Police. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s at Western New England University and last year was a recipient of the 2021 Harvard Bradford Fellowship Program for Excellence in Public Administration. Chris was a varsity lacrosse player at Harvard and moved to New York in 2020 to work as an investment banker.
John and Chris have long had a tight, almost inseparable relationship that continues to this day. They routinely speak on the phone, and John recently showed Chris how to ride a motorcycle.
On Thursday, John was all smiles as he reflected on lessons from his son about continuing to improve himself through education.
“Chris inspired me to keep it up, keep chasing my dreams,” said John, who used Chris’ lacrosse bag as his bookbag all year. “It’s been a unique thing — following in my son’s footsteps. … I’m actually reverse-legacy.”