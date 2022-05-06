More than 70 people came to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Division of Continuing Education’s (DCE) Professional Development Programs (PDP) with the opening of the program’s new classroom space, executive breakout rooms, and state-of-the-art multimedia studio in Harvard Square. Located at One Brattle Square, the ribbon-cutting represented the culmination of years of work, design, construction, and planning, much of which came together remotely during the height of the pandemic.

“This new space represents so much of what we do at DCE,” said Nancy Coleman, dean of the Division of Continuing Education and University Extension. “I am hopeful and excited about the lives we will begin to touch because of this new space.”

The idea to offer Professional Development Programs at DCE first sprouted in 2010 from the minds of former Associate Dean for Academic Administration Mary Higgins, former Executive Director for Strategic Growth Initiatives Carol Stuckey, and former Assistant Dean for Management Programs Margaret Andrews. The women seized the opportunity to offer these programs when they recognized the need to serve mid-level professionals with a collaborative learning and networking opportunity that Harvard did not offer at the time. They said that their “lemonade stand” of an idea quickly reaped a profit after the first programs started to operate in 2011.