Celestial and terrestrial globes, mid-1500s, Harvard Map Collection

Gerardus Mercator started making these globes in 1541 (for the terrestrial) and 1551 (for the celestial). He continued to sell and produce them nearly until his death in 1594. They were produced originally in Louvain, Belgium, and Mercator sold them as commercial products, so they were expensive but not unattainable. They were used as scientific objects, to make precise celestial measurements and predictions as well as calculations about distance and trajectory on Earth. The globes are a great demonstration of the combination of art and science — Mercator and his workshop needed to perfect artistic practices like engraving, spherical construction, and printing, but they also developed careful mathematical calculations to ensure that the lines they printed as globe gores would line up perfectly when pasted to the sphere of the globe.

Scholars estimate that he and his workshop made hundreds, but only a few dozen remain. Harvard has, at least according to the last survey, the only paired set in North America. Because of the matching stands, our pair was probably produced together after 1551, but I can’t say precisely when. There’s a lot you can say from these globes about how Europeans were imagining the Americas in the late 1500s, which was the beginning of their colonization. So their beauty is bound up in that history of colonial violence and exploitation.

These globes were also created at an interesting inflection point in mapmaking. Mercator used many medieval and ancient sources for information on the map, from Claudius Ptolemy to Marco Polo. But he also tried to incorporate the newest science and information from European colonialists. That tension between fealty to historical sources, religious doctrine, and new scientific evidence that contradicted older ideas had been playing out in maps and atlases since about 1400 and really gives way to atlases that start to downplay the ancient sources by the end of Mercator’s lifetime.

Now, they live in the Pusey Library hallway gallery right outside the Map Collection. As with all our materials, anyone is welcome and encouraged to use them — everyone can enjoy finding all the sea monsters on the terrestrial globe and the beautiful constellations on the celestial globe.

—Dave Weimer, Librarian for Cartographic Collections and Learning