Art with a conscience

A group of pioneering prints from the Philadelphia-based Brandywine Workshop and Archives now hang on the walls of the Harvard Art Museums in a new exhibition that marks the museums’ first presentation of these recently acquired works. The Brandywine provides a fertile environment for artists from diverse backgrounds to experiment with printmaking, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of its founding by artist and art educator Allan Edmunds.

Representing the output of nearly 30 artists, many of the prints on display address urgent social, political, and cultural issues. As a tribute to the engagement the workshop fosters in its communities, the museums developed their own creative community on campus that contributed to the exhibition. Members of museum staff, students, faculty, scholars in related fields, and artists shared their personal responses to the artworks via written labels on the walls of the exhibition.

“Prints from the Brandywine Workshop and Archives: Creative Communities” is open to the public and on view through July 31. Interested in sharing your viewpoint? The museums are now welcoming contributions to an online companion to the exhibition.