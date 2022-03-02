For students with loved ones in war zone, frayed nerves and proud hearts

The news from Ukraine has been no less distressing for Taisa Kulyk ’22, who has been “calling family nonstop” for updates on the war raging in her parents’ homeland. Kulyk has been particularly worried about family members in and around Kyiv, where air sirens and bomb shelters are suddenly features of everyday life. A missile hit just miles from a cousin’s home, she said. Unsurprisingly, the violence has consumed Kulyk’s attention.

“I’ve spoken to multiple Ukrainian students and Ukrainian American students, and we’ve all been in the same boat, where it’s just been so difficult to go on with our lives, to focus on our studies and our academics,” she said.

Alexander Nikolaenko, a second-year physics Ph.D student, described a similar situation with his family in his hometown of Kharkiv, the former capital of Ukraine and site of some of the most devastating Russian airstrikes. Nikolaenko’s parents, 3-year-old brother, stepbrother, aunt, and grandmother plan to stay in Ukraine for now. Leaving Kharkiv has been extremely difficult due to dangerously heavy traffic and limited train service, Nikolaenko said.

The three students have worked in recent days to raise awareness about the war and Russia’s long history of aggression toward Ukraine.

“Russia has been waging a war in Ukraine since 2014,” Kent said. “Russia has been killing Ukrainians since 2014. They have been arresting, forcibly disappearing, and murdering activists in occupied Crimea since 2014. This is just another escalation. It’s important to frame it as a pattern of Russian behavior since Putin came to power.”

Last week, Kulyk teamed up with Maksim Bahdanovich ’24, a native Belarusian who fled the repressive regime of Alexander Lukashenko to Ukraine, to organize a rally in Harvard Yard for students with Ukrainian roots and for those who wanted to show support for the country’s resistance.

“In moments like these, people should not be indifferent or continue on with their individual lives unfazed,” she said. “As a University, we did not have anywhere to come together to support students going through this.”

Organizers created a LinkTree site with links to aid organizations and a list of lawmakers to call. Student speakers, including Kent, opened up about their experiences and demanded action from political and institutional leaders.