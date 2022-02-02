Live, from Harvard Square, it’s spring semester
Students return for second in-person term in two years
A window display in Canaday Hall celebrates the return of Harvard students on campus.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students return for second in-person term in two years
By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite Harvard Staff Writer
Date February 2, 2022 February 1, 2022
Toting laptops, notebooks, and masks, students returned to classrooms and labs for spring semester last week — only their second fully in-person semester in almost two years. From Northwest Labs to the Carpenter Center for the Arts, campus again felt the energy and excitement of students and faculty exploring their interests and connecting with classmates and peers — just ahead of a bomb blizzard, because Harvard likes diversity even in its weather.
Beneath the Science Center gate, first-years Cara Salsberry (from left), Christian Um, and Ejike Ike chat.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Ignacio Azcueta (from left) is the teaching fellow for “Remapping Latin American Cinema: Chilean Film/Video 1968-2022,” a class co-taught by film scholar Haden Guest and Chilean filmmaker Dominga Sotomayor.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Camila Sanmiguel ’23 (center) joins the discussion at the seminar, which examines the political engagement of documentary and narrative filmmakers while exploring the rich dialogue between film and the other arts that animates cinema in the Southern Cone nation.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The class, including Alejandro Eduarte ’23 (left), Kathryn Gagnon ’25, and Alex Ankai ’23, meets in the Carpenter Center.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Kathryn Gagnon (from left), Ollie Marinaccio ’25, and Proof Schubert Reed ’25, participate in the conversation.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Christie Hung ’23 and GSAS student Brandon Campbell practice distilling in the Northwest Building. Dilek Dogutan-Kiper, principal research scientist, and Stephon Fagan-Avery ’23 do the same during a lab course called “Experimental Inorganic Chemistry,” CHEM 145.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students walk into Wasserstein Hall. “Keep Harvard Healthy” banners greet students inside Sanders Theatre as light shines through a stained-glass window inside Memorial Hall.
Photos by Rose Lincoln and Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographers
Inside Holden Chapel, Emmett Price teaches “The Sacred Sounds of Black Folk: The Black Choral Tradition,” MUSIC190R, which explores resilience and demonstrative hope.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Chiaki Yoshida (left), who is auditing the course, and Stephanie Hollenberg and Chantal Sanchez of Harvard Divinity School listen to Emmett Price teach.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students file into Sanders Theatre.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Dicle Ezgi Ekinci ’25 (right) and Dorcas Gadri ’25 (left) listen to Andrew Berry teach “Life Sciences 1a,” which integrates chemical and biological concepts and applies them to issues of broad interest such as HIV and cancer.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Inside Sanders Theatre, Andrew Berry teaches “Life Sciences.” Students in the class propose novel experimental directions for a scientific question of their choice, and spend the semester answer them. Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and of Molecular and Cellular Biology Hopi Hoekstra (not pictured) co-teaches the class.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer