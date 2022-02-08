In Harvard’s new Science and Engineering Complex (SEC), now home to the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), a myriad of sustainable science labs create a fascinating matrix of learning, innovation, and research. Under a canopy of natural light, researchers explore robotics, bioengineering, computer science, data science, computational science, engineering programs, electrical engineering, materials science, and mechanical engineering.

Elizabeth Gallardo Hevia, a graduate student in the Harvard Microrobotics Laboratory, said the complex fosters community and creates a perfect setting for groundbreaking research. “The environment that you work in is important to productivity and overall happiness,” she said. “The Microrobotics Lab provides all the resources I need to get my work done; the new space at SEC gives me the space to work comfortably and efficiently. The sense of light and incredible views that the building brings into our space puts a smile on my face every day, which definitely keeps my momentum going!”