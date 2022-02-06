After a pandemic pause in 2021, Hasty Pudding Theatricals resumed Man and Woman of the Year festivities last week, celebrating Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner in separate events Thursday and Saturday.

During a raucous roast at Farkas Hall, Bateman, star of the Netflix series “Ozark,” was put through his paces on “the quest for the pudding pot.” He danced, performed a stirring rendition of “Eternal Flame,” and even engaged in a swordfight with a younger version of himself, played by Hasty Pudding cast member Ben Topa.

“I wasn’t prepared in the slightest. … I don’t even sing in the shower,” Bateman said in a press conference after the roast. “It was awesome and super flattering and incredibly bizarre. I haven’t had an experience like that in my life, which is saying something — I’ve been at this for a while.”