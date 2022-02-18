Stilettos, pumps, kitten heels, or ballerina flats: shoes are both a practical necessity and a semi-serious passion for many people.

Women know that they’re judged by their clothes, but even their choice of footwear influences how they’re perceived at the office, according to Sreedhari Desai, an associate professor of organizational behavior at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, who shared insights from research on the effects of what women wear at work in a discussion with Harvard Business School’s Max Bazerman on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by the Project on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Desai explained her interest in a topic some have dismissed as frivolous, arguing that because women’s high heels are so ubiquitous and loaded with powerful cultural meanings, they offer scholars “a keyhole … through which we can examine the broader issue of how gender inequality is created or re-created and maintained over time in organizations.”

Those cultural meanings are complicated. For some, heels are useful “power dressing” tools for climbing the corporate ladder that boost confidence and convey authority. For others, they signify conventional notions of femininity that encourage sexual objectification and diminish career prospects. In any case, high heels are still widely seen as the most professional choice for women in many lines of work, from luxury retail sales and the airlines to investment banks and courtrooms, Desai said. In some countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, and Israel, companies can lawfully fire women for misconduct if they refuse to wear heels. In the U.S., employers can institute dress codes provided they are not overly burdensome on one gender group.