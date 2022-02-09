Turns out that when you’re on “Jeopardy!,” it’s not necessary to yell out your answer (in the form of a question, of course), as some do while playing at home. That’s one of the lessons Neha Seshadri learned while on the iconic quiz show. The economics concentrator grew up watching the show every night with her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and she admits to having been one of the ones who screams answers at the TV. After an intensive casting process, Seshadri was flown out to LA to tape the championship show in November, and it started streaming on Hulu and ABC on Tuesday. It features 36 college students from across the country, battling it out for the $250,000 grand prize. Seshadri’s episode will air Thursday at 8 p.m., and she shared some of what it was like, though the show prohibits contestants from giving away too much before an episode airs. This interview was edited for clarity and length.

Q&A

Neha Seshadri

GAZETTE: What was your experience with “Jeopardy!” growing up?

SESHADRI: I grew up watching the show with my family. It was a nightly thing; we’d have dinner and then watch an episode. My family is really big on it, so I grew up shouting answers at the TV.

GAZETTE: How did you get on the show?

SESHADRI: It was quite a long process, I think because of the pandemic. It started with a test that anyone could take online, then there was a proctored test, a mock game, and an interview. It took about eight to nine months, so it was exciting to get the call. We filmed right before Thanksgiving break. It was a long process that I was very glad ended successfully.

GAZETTE: How did your friends and family react?

SESHADRI: It’s so funny because you’re sitting on that information, but you can’t tell anyone. It’s so fun to finally be able to share it. My close friends were really excited. I made an Instagram post about it, and there was screaming coming out of all the rooms in our apartment. Some people were standing on the couch. I have nine roommates so there was a lot of screaming.

GAZETTE: Who else do you have cheering you on?

SESHADRI: I grew up in Michigan and went to high school in Ann Arbor, so I would call myself a proud Midwesterner. There are a lot of people from every stage of my life who have come out in support. I feel really proud to represent these communities from different parts of my life. I feel really proud to have such great support systems and such great people.

GAZETTE: How did you feel going into taping the show? What were you most excited about?

SESHADRI: I was excited to see behind the scenes of the show I watched growing up and to meet all the other contestants. It was a different format with 36 people, and it was going to be on prime time. I was also excited to go to LA!