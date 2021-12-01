Khan’s physical journey to the peak of Minglik Sar started this summer, but his academic path to the world of music preservation started in his first year at Harvard, when he took a course on Muslim devotional literature in contemporary societies with Ali Asani, Murray A. Albertson Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and professor of Indo-Muslim and Islamic religion and cultures.

“That class made me want to understand more about my own community,” said Khan. “I’m the first student from my community to come to Harvard College, and due to the limited number of speakers, there is little work being done in preservation and documentation of this language, poetry, and music. I wanted to use the knowledge I gained here to understand my home better.”

With a grant from The Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, Khan spent the summer of 2020 recording and filming bazmi gatherings for a web series. He also interviewed musicians and local community leaders about their perspectives on preservation and the cultural resonance of the practice.

After taking a leave of absence for the 2020-21 academic year, Khan started looking for another project in support of his community. After brainstorming with artists he knew and poring over existing records, he realized they could break the dance party record in Hunza’s mountainous backyard (the previous record was held at Mount Kilimanjaro with a peak of 19,330 feet).

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

He recruited a team and reached out to corporate and nonprofit sponsors for funding, some of which would be given to a local mountaineering institution after the climb. The group trained under expedition leader Ali Musa, and other members included Saad Ata Barcha, the expedition manager; Zulqarnain Saleem, Mohsin Kamal and Hasnain Salim, filmmakers; DJ Ghasuray, Noman Asmet, Rameez Qara, and Junaid Alam, artists; and Misyab Zapoo, who coordinated logistics.

In early July, the group began the monthlong trip with a four-day drive from Hunza to Minglik Sar basecamp. Then they set out through the Shimshal Pass, and braved the whiteout, oxygen depletion, and cold temperatures on their climb upward. On July 25, after starting the climb at midnight, they reached the top. Then they set up their equipment — praying the generators would work — and danced like they’d just set a record.

After safely descending the mountain and returning home, the group used their sponsorship money to establish educational programming for locals at the Shimshal Mountaineering School, with plans to run for at least the next two years. And Khan started his sophomore year at Harvard a month later with a more open approach to his future.

“My life felt very structured before College, but this past year helped me understand that once you put in the work and have people supporting you, anything in the world is possible,” he said. “I can get a Guinness World Record or ace a class here. It’s just another mountain to climb.”