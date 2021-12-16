Cambridge firefighter John Bernard (left) and Mike Paszkiewicz of Facilities Maintenance Operations and Campus Services warm their hands over a fire pit at the Science Center Plaza. “I love to see people have fun and enjoy all that Common Spaces has to offer for them at the Plaza, especially during the cold weather,” Paszkiewicz says. “The fire pits are a fun way to do that.”

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer