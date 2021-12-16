Venerable Vandan Sadhak, a Hindu monastic and Divinity School student, celebrates Diwali at dusk outside Swartz Hall. The festival of lights is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Photographer captures the festive traditions that light way into winter
By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer
Date December 16, 2021 December 16, 2021
You can’t help but notice the spirit of renewal and joy across campus, whether it’s the Indian festival of lights at the Divinity School, menorah lighting outside Widener, or friends gathering around the fire pits at Science Center Plaza. Here are just a few of the festive scenes that have brightened the semester.
“Diwali has meant a time of coming together as an HDS community to enjoy devotion to God and each other’s company,” says Sadhak.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Cambridge firefighter John Bernard (left) and Mike Paszkiewicz of Facilities Maintenance Operations and Campus Services warm their hands over a fire pit at the Science Center Plaza. “I love to see people have fun and enjoy all that Common Spaces has to offer for them at the Plaza, especially during the cold weather,” Paszkiewicz says. “The fire pits are a fun way to do that.”
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Alaa Hamid, a Graduate School of Design student, is drawn to the flames. “Seeing the fire pits on a chilly, windy evening was a pleasant surprise, almost like a winter treat! I could not help but get closer, and share the experience with others.”
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Pablo Zamorano-Díaz ’22 (left) and Swathi Kella ’23 play chess on the giant board outside Moors Hall.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Divinity School students Naomi Fastovsky (left) and Venerable Vandan Sadhak get their hands dirty at the harvest party in their garden behind Jewett House and the Center for the Study of World Religions. Sadhak and another Divinity School student, Melina Sotiriou Droz (left), smell fresh herbs.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Autumn foliage and holiday decorations frame students passing the Littauer Center.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Turkeys mingle outside the Carpenter Center and show off their plumage behind Emerson Hall.
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Kennedy School Professor Jason Furman lights the menorah outside Widener Library with Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, the founder and president of Harvard Chabad.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
The tower of Pforzheimer House, Radcliffe Quadrangle, and John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge are aglow.
Photos by Rose Lincoln and Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographers
Charis Palandjian ’23 enjoys the sunset from beneath the Christmas tree at Dunster House. “I love celebrating the holiday season at Harvard! Whether it’s Dunster House’s festive decorations and holiday dinner, the annual winter party, or just baking cookies with my friends, I love all of the traditions and the spirit that the holidays bring to campus — especially after being away from school for a year.”
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Rev. Matthew Potts, M.Div. ’08, Ph.D. ’13, lights Advent candles in Memorial Church.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Elizabeth Wu ’22 rehearses with the Harvard Choir in Memorial Church. Snowmen sit on a bench in the gingerbread village displayed at the Harvard Faculty Club.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Pastry cook Kim Hayes (left) and executive chef Rolando Abaquin give a tour of their creation.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Husband-and-wife Law School students Danielle and Ryan Gunderman enjoy the festive arrangement of trees and flowers outside Wasserstein Hall.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer