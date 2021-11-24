With offerings both familiar and new, several local food retailers are expanding dining options for the Harvard Community.

“We wanted to curate a mix of offerings that represent the diversity and tastes of the neighborhood,” said Sean Caron, managing director of Harvard Real Estate. “We have partnered with some food retailers that we know will serve the local neighborhood in an authentic way that brings vibrancy to the Square.”

In the Smith Campus Center, two food kiosks opened last month.

Las Palmas serves Latin dishes, including build-your-own rice bowls with choices including tropical mango tofu and plantain chips. The menu also offers empanadas and desserts such as caramel flan. Harvard Square is the third location for the Roslindale-based business, and it was an easy choice, said Roberto Green, who runs Las Palmas with his wife, Seila.

“In 2019 when we only had our Roslindale restaurant, over 80 percent of our catering business was coming from Cambridge, so we knew the community was looking for the type of food we offer — delicious, flavorful, and affordable,” said Green.

By partnering with Harvard, the restaurant was able to step into the Campus Center space and open with minimal lead-time and manageable costs.

“These are types of partnerships that we as small business owners really appreciate,” Green said.