14 nurses on life and work during COVID

Madelin Puleo

Massachusetts General Hospital

I never imagined I would begin my nursing career during a pandemic. Although I was excited to see what I could do as a nurse, I was also nervous as my floor became a COVID unit within a week. One of the hardest things was seeing how quickly patients deteriorated. The worst part was that they could not have their loved ones at their bedsides. It was difficult to watch patients suffer physically and emotionally. Luckily, we were able to facilitate Zoom calls, allowing patients to see and speak to their families even if it was on a screen. In the beginning, we had little information about this disease. Hospitals saw a shortage of personal protective equipment and that terrified health care workers. We were afraid of getting COVID and spreading it to our loved ones. Months later this fear came true. I got sick with COVID despite having followed protocol. Luckily, I only experienced mild symptoms, and I got through it with the help of family and my husband, who was my rock. I am also extremely thankful for my co-workers’ support. From the beginning, everybody was so wonderful, teaching me how to become a great nurse, despite facing one of the scariest times in their careers. It was such a relief knowing no matter how unprepared I felt, they made sure I was ready to take care of these patients; I knew I was not alone in this fight. The year 2020 was not what any of us expected, but it taught me to be thankful for the small things and to appreciate life more.

“As we tackled this, we went from being hailed as heroes to being utterly overwhelmed by the constantly evolving policies, procedures, and guidelines that the pandemic created.”