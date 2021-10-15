Connect with professors

Alejandro Jimenez ’22



Taking Zoom classes from inside his family home in Washburn, Missouri, Jimenez always wondered what it would be like to meet his economics professors in person. Now that he’s back on campus for his senior year, he finally got to do that. “That’s the best thing I’ve done — meeting all the professors that I knew over Zoom and getting to know them on a deeper level,” Jimenez said. Were they everything he pictured? “Well, you know, you expect people to be taller or shorter,” he said, grinning.