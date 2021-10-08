Skip to content

Journalist and Kennedy School fellow Maria Ressa awarded Nobel Peace Prize

A life’s mission sparked by disbelief over Tuskegee study

News & Announcements

Maria Ressa speaking at Harvard in 2020.

Photo by Lisa Abitbol

Recognized for her use of freedom of expression to expose abuse of power

Journalist Maria Ressa has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced this morning.

Ressa is a 2021 fall Joan Shorenstein Fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and Hauser Leader at the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School.  She is co-founder and CEO of the digital media company Rappler in the Philippines. In March 2020, Ressa visited Harvard to give a talk about journalism as advocacy, the perils of social media, and her work at Rappler.

Ressa shares the prize with Dmitry Muratov of Russia. It was awarded to the journalists “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

This story will be updated throughout the day. For more on this year’s winner, visit the Nobel website. 

A life’s mission sparked by disbelief over Tuskegee study

Marcella ALsan

A life’s mission sparked by disbelief over Tuskegee study

Marcella Alsan said the MacArthur Fellowship will be instrumental in helping further her research.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer