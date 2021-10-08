Journalist and Kennedy School fellow Maria Ressa awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Journalist Maria Ressa has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced this morning.

Ressa is a 2021 fall Joan Shorenstein Fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and Hauser Leader at the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School. She is co-founder and CEO of the digital media company Rappler in the Philippines. In March 2020, Ressa visited Harvard to give a talk about journalism as advocacy, the perils of social media, and her work at Rappler.

Ressa shares the prize with Dmitry Muratov of Russia. It was awarded to the journalists “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”