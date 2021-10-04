Margaret Okada-Scheck moved into a new house in Waltham with her husband and toddler son just as COVID hit. Nobody she knew while growing up in Queens had gardened, but the city transplant soon discovered a knack for it in her new yard. Inspired by ecologist Doug Tallamy, who calls for restoring biodiversity one person at a time, she was hooked.

“It was really nourishing to do something physical amid all-remote work. And healing to be able to nurture plants, to be able to grow during a time of such grief.”

On a walk around her yard, Okada-Scheck points out her recent plantings: a hydrangea, an Eastern redbud. She talks about her plans to plant pathways with native flowers and joked about the not-so-timid local rabbits and all they have eaten. She says the “mature plantings” advertised in the broker’s listing for her house really meant that nothing was ever trimmed. There is an enormous lilac in the backyard to tackle, along with a pair of trees blocking all light into the kitchen. One of them has a nest in its branches. As Okada-Scheck plants new roots for her family, she’s not willing to uproot this family of birds in the process. The tree will stay put for now.

Lessons in loaves

Lucas Harty

Assistant Director of Admissions, Harvard Law School