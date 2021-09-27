Brown-Nagin praised Jackson for the way her work embraces the idea that “social change occurs along an historical continuum, instead of in a singular, triumphant moment,” like the Brown ruling. “It’s terrific, that you have managed to express that concept through your work,” said Brown-Nagin, “and also join the past to the present.”

But in the age of COVID, no process is ever simple. When the pandemic sent the Harvard Radcliffe Institute into lockdown in the spring of 2020, Jackson’s exhibition was put on hold. The artist was undaunted. With help from the Institute, she connected with three Harvard graduate students, and together they merged the creative with the academic. Their resulting effort, a 50-page publication based on interviews with a range of scholars from Harvard and beyond, offers readers a further look at history from a range of perspectives, and at the repercussions of the various Brown decisions.

“It’s just it ended up being this incredible experience and this incredible document that I wanted to be accessible as a curricular reference for the future,” said Jackson.

The book, a blend of art and commentary, contains 10 essays, including contributions from Dan Harris, managing director emeritus of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race & Justice at Harvard Law School, on the history of school desegregation efforts in Boston, and from Brown-Nagin on the legacy and leadership of activists Ida B. Wells, Murray, Constance Baker, and Batson. Accompanying each entry are images by Jackson, archival photos, and a series of sketches by Martha Schnee, Ed.M. ’20, that lend the book added nuance and depth.

“It just beautifully fits within Radcliffe’s hopes for what the visual arts can bring and do within academia,” said Meg Rotzel, curator of exhibitions at Harvard Radcliffe Institute, who helped coordinate the new show.

Jackson had considered creating works for the show in New York and then shipping them to Cambridge. Instead, she turned a small space on Radcliffe’s campus into a makeshift studio during the lockdown, and painted there from March through May. “I had a place to go work that was steps away from the apartment that I could walk to safely,” said Jackson. It felt like “a timely miracle.”

“Brown II” will be on display through Jan. 15, 2022, at the Johnson-Kulukundis Family Gallery in Byerly Hall. Harvard University ID holders can make an appointment to visit the show through the month of September. In October, the gallery will be opened to the public with timed ticketing.