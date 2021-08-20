Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

House-bound

 A summer of service for first-years

Campus

House-bound

Lowell residents, Halima Badri '23, left and Maria Gonzalez '23.

Campus & Community

House-bound

Lowell House residents Halima Badri ’23 (left) and Maria Gonzalez ’23 enter the courtyard for the first time in more than a year.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors find their way on Move-in Day

By Jill Radsken Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Trending

  1. COVID’s future: From pandemic to endemic?

  2. Link between wildfires and COVID cases established

  3. Prognosis: Grim

  4. COVID-19 vaccine protects mothers — and their newborns

  5. For her, Afghanistan is personal

The first sophomores, juniors, and seniors moved into Harvard’s Houses on Friday, a welcome return to the familiar and the newly different. Some students who had taken a leave for a semester or two arrived with a change of graduation year; others who had learned virtually last year were overjoyed to see new friends in person. All were excited to be back among their peers and College routines.

“I’m Class of ’23, but social Class of ’22,” said Luke Williams, now a junior after taking the last year off to work in government in Oklahoma, his home state.

“I had finally solidified a friend group,” he said, of his reason to take a leave. “I didn’t want to lose the in-person aspect of College.”

Claire Orrange was also returning to campus after a yearlong absence, during which the history and literature concentrator did some traveling, adopted a pandemic cat named Blossom, and played a lot of the board game Trouble with their family.

“I’m excited to be back. I ran into a friend on my way here. They had this shock of pink hair I could identify from afar,” said Orrange, unloading their car on the front steps of Currier. “It’s the people that are the difference.”

A steady stream of students arrived throughout the day. Around the Quad, mylar “Pfoho” balloons greeted students at their front door, and Cabot students were given leather ID holders and copies of the House directory.

Janna Ramadan ’23 described Move-in Day “like I’m starting over.” The 21-year-old government and modern Middle East studies concentrator had yet to step inside Currier, the House she was sorted into during her second semester as a first-year nearly 18 months ago.

“I’m excited and a little nervous because I don’t know what changes to expect from Harvard post-pandemic,” said the East Boston resident.

Inside Currier, Williams spent the morning with his dad, Tyler, unboxing a Fridgemaster, setting up a futon, and unpacking suitcases.

“It almost feels like it’s the first time arriving,” he said. “But I have something to come to.”

Claire Orrange, '23 moves into Currier House.

“Excited to be back,” said Claire Orrange ’23, who will be living in Currier House at Radcliffe Quad.

Harvard University students return to campus.
Alexis Rodriguez Mejia, '23, on left, shows his cousin, Sebastian Lozano, '25.

Students come to the pick-up station to retrieve items they had stored. Alexis Rodriguez Mejia ’23 (left) shows his cousin, Sebastian Lozano ’25, around Harvard as they make their way to their Houses. Mejia will be living in Lowell House and Lozano will live in Thayer.

Bhargavi Garimella, '23, left, moves into Eliot House.
Bhargavi Garimella, ’23 (left) moves into Eliot House with the help of friends Tabitha Escalante ’23 and Diego Acuña.
Olivia Zhang, '23, moves into Stone Hall at Quincy House.

Olivia Zhang ’23 moves into Stone Hall at Quincy House with the help of her father, Jiajie Zhang (pushing cart), and her mother, Tong Zhu.

 

Lara van Rooyen '23, left and Allison Tu, '23 walk past the PfoHo welcome balloons.
Lara van Rooyen ’23 (left) and Allison Tu ’23 walk past Pfoho’s welcome balloons.
Janna Ramadan, '23 had help from her brother and mother.

Janna Ramadan ’23 (left) takes a photo with her mother, Ghana Alkhatib, after her move from East Boston.

Up
Next

Campus & Community

 A summer of service for first-years

 SPARK program participants embark on a range of projects in their hometowns

Daniel Villani.

Campus & Community

 A summer of service for first-years

Daniel Villani spent his summer working at Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing along the Genesee River.

Courtesy of Daniel Villani