Ashley McCray, a Class of ’22 student at Harvard Business School, takes a break at 1 Western Ave. in between classes and tennis. McCray created a mindfulness start-up app called The Only Convoy. “In 2019, mindfulness become my primary focus. I realized I had been chasing my professional aspirations for so long that I lost sight of what fulfilled me as a person. I forgot what made me happy; and I learned that I wasn’t alone” — 86 percent of Americans are unhappy, she said. McCray’s app works to “personalize happiness” according to what is important to you, your guiding values, and how are your goals align to them. “We help users pinpoint their values, create a plan, and set goals that lead to a better them; on their terms, not external benchmarks,” said McCray.