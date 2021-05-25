The cap (and gown) on a most unusual senior year

Because of the pandemic, I was able to go home for almost a year, which is the longest I had been home since I left for College. I’m proud to have spent a lot of time reconnecting with my mom, learning her recipes from Arandas, Jalisco, and going on morning walks with her around our hometown. I’m grateful to have been able to slow down in a sense and do some reflection about what I actually want to focus my energy on. One of the things that gave me a lot of purpose and stability while I was home was my internship with Bay Area Legal Aid. Because of everything being virtual, I was able to work with this organization based in San Francisco from my home in Duarte, and continue working with them during the school year as well. During my time with Bay Legal, I am really proud of my work with the economic impact payment team, where we helped people in the Bay Area overcome dozens of obstacles to secure their stimulus checks. This involved many frustrating calls with the IRS but I loved being able to talk to our clients on a regular basis and know that I helped in some way.



Thankfully I haven’t experienced any loss in my immediate family. They were able to all transition to work from home except for my dad, who is a machine operator, and my sister, who is a doctor. We have lost loved ones in Mexico and it has been very difficult not being able to mourn with our family as we have chosen not to travel. It has been extremely frustrating to see people traveling to Mexico and other Latin American countries to vacation when most of the people who live there have not had widespread access to vaccines.