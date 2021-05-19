“One thing that Samyra can teach us all is that there’s a great value in authenticity and even though that takes some courage, it is ultimately a good way to think about organizing your life,” said Laibson. “She’s the leader who says things that she thinks are right, whether they are popular or not. In the long run, that has earned her enormous respect and admiration.”

“I feel that I can speak so confidently about things because of how I was raised by my parents and by New Orleans, a very bold city where anything goes and you speak your mind,” said Miller, who is also a classically trained singer and music director of the Harvard LowKeys a cappella group. “I love learning, and I love educating, but I also love to entertain.”

Her outspokenness also has a purpose, which she attributed to the educators in her family and her secondary concentration in Educational Studies. During her time at Harvard, she focused on courses about the sociology and psychology of education, which in turn helped her understand the campus world around her.

“When I got to Harvard, I was new to the culture of elite higher education,” said Miller. “Through my sociology and educational studies classes, I was able to recognize what was going on around me and have the necessary vocabulary to be able to talk about things I saw at Harvard” when it came to issues of equity and culture.

Her love of education and fascination with its role in society also took her around the world—she spent summers working for educational organizations for youth and adults in Buenos Aires, New York, and Cambridge.

“I’m so grateful for my time here and the opportunities I’ve had,” said Miller, who also traveled to China and Puerto Rico with the LowKeys. “People in New Orleans always say it’s a small world. But coming to Harvard has made me realize just how big the world is, and Harvard has really given me the tools to navigate that world. There are just so many places to be and people to meet.”

Miller met many of those new people through her Instagram and on campus when she returned in January to finish her senior year. Students regularly approach — and one even recognized her in the Atlanta airport — to thank her for helping them find a class or change their mind about a social issue.

But with great power comes great responsibility.

“When I started doing this, it came out of a genuine investment in the Harvard community,” she said. “Now people literally depend on me, and they’ll flood my DMs with thoughts and responses to me and each other. It’s very time-consuming for me to manage, but I still want people to feel like they have that space to have conversations.”

It’s a double-edged sword, because “I have a bit more of a responsibility to people now,” she added. “There are pros and cons with that, and I’ve had to learn how to intentionally take time for myself while still doing things for others.”

During that time away from her inbox, Miller calls her friends and family on FaceTime, decorates her Lowell suite, and sings. She also hosted a podcast for the Harvard Crimson this fall called the Harvard Communitea, where she interviewed fellow students on topics such as dating, academics, athletics, and voting.

Miller is soaking up her last few weeks on campus before graduating, including organizing events for seniors as the first marshal of the Class of 2021. The honor, which also entails managing the Senior Gift fund and future alumni events, along with 13 other marshals, sparked some personal reflection about her place in Harvard’s history.

“People always ask: ‘Who is going to replace you?’ But I’m not their mother! If someone wants to take the reins, they are more than welcome to. There could be another candidate out there,” said Miller.

“It’s a good question,” she added. “Maybe I’ll post on Instagram about it later.”