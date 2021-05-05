‘Lucidity’ installation offers breath, healing, catharsis

Harvard experienced campus in a new light last week during evening walks through “Lucidity,” an immersive light and video display installation.

The dream sequence experience was produced by event company GBM6, and hosted by the Harvard College Dean of Students Office, Harvard College Events Board, Crimson After Dark, and the Office for the Arts at Harvard during the Arts First festival.

Over the course of three nights, groups of up to four visited pop-up outdoor “rooms” located next to Memorial Church in the Yard in 10-minute slots. The rooms were designed around themes like “Breathe,” “Healing,” and “Catharsis.” In “Catharsis” and “Breathe,” materials were available for drawing pictures and writing on the black-lit walls. After walking through a “Portal,” visitors entered the “Healing” room, which offered soothing videos of the ocean.

A video version of the walk-through will be made available to students in the coming weeks.