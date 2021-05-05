Skip to content

Chronicling an American age of art, thought, and global engagement

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

‘Lucidity’ installation offers breath, healing, catharsis

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite Harvard Staff Writer

Harvard experienced campus in a new light last week during evening walks through “Lucidity,” an immersive light and video display installation.

The dream sequence experience was produced by event company GBM6, and hosted by the Harvard College Dean of Students Office, Harvard College Events Board, Crimson After Dark, and the Office for the Arts at Harvard during the Arts First festival.

Over the course of three nights, groups of up to four visited pop-up outdoor “rooms” located next to Memorial Church in the Yard in 10-minute slots.  The rooms were designed around themes like “Breathe,” “Healing,” and “Catharsis.” In “Catharsis” and “Breathe,” materials were available for drawing pictures and writing on the black-lit walls. After walking through a “Portal,” visitors entered the “Healing” room, which offered soothing videos of the ocean.

A video version of the walk-through will be made available to students in the coming weeks.

"Breathe" walk through.

Emily Lopez '21 adds her thoughts to the room called "Catharsis"
Lucidity, a 10-minute walk-through dream sequence,

Emily Lopez ’21 adds her thoughts to the room called “Catharsis.“ “Lucidity“ offered a 10-minute walk-through dream sequence.

