Chaplin was eager to participate in the pilot program and to collaborate with colleagues on academic and possibly public-facing pursuits.

“Not all work in the humanities can be done in a group this way, but given that we’re living inside several crises at the moment, teamwork and pooling energy, resources, and knowledge is something humanists need to start to think about more,” said Chaplin. “We want to give students the knowledge and confidence to think about and understand the world through humanities education and give them an experience where they can create something concrete and work with other people to address very large concerns such as, ‘What is the state of the planet, and what is Harvard’s place within that larger planetary crisis?’”

The investment in the humanities coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the renaming of the Mahindra Center for the Humanities. The center supports scholarship and education around the humanities at Harvard and was first created as the Center for Literary Studies in 1984.

“We’re launching these initiatives during the 10th anniversary year of the Mahindra Humanities Center because they celebrate the humanities at Harvard in particular,” said Clark, who assumed the center’s helm last year. “We plan to continue to amplify the ways in which the humanities contribute to social justice, equity, ethics, and civics.”

“People have a view of the humanities as a solitary pursuit of the scholar reading books and engaged in a monologue of the mind, and I think that’s completely misleading because the humanities actually happen when people come together and exchange ideas,” said Kelsey. “We want to put that collective nature of learning and the humanities to the fore so that students can understand early in their College education that the humanities are a thoroughly social and collective enterprise. We want them to understand the power of those conversations with respect to pushing knowledge forward and changing our understanding of the world.”

He added: “We are living in a world that’s beset by troubles, and that world needs the humanities right now. It may seem as though these troubles are calling for a technical solution, but oftentimes, it’s been a kind of mindless pursuit of the technical that has actually produced these problems. Having the imagination of the humanities in one’s personal repertoire is an amazing benefit if one is going to go out in the world and make it better.”