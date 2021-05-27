Today the University awarded a total of 7,640 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,292 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2020 and March and May 2021.
Harvard College
1,292 degrees
- 1,266 Bachelor of Arts
- 26 Bachelor of Science
Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,148 degrees
- 387 Master of Arts
- 180 Master of Science
- 9 Master of Engineering
- 572 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
119 degrees
- 9 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 73 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
- 13 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 22 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration
- 2 Bachelor of Arts/Master of Science
Harvard Business School
808 degrees
- 787 Master of Business Administration
- 3 Doctor of Business Administration
- 18 Ph.D.s (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Divinity School
94 degrees
- 30 Master of Divinity
- 64 Master of Theological Studies
Harvard Law School
663 degrees
- 62 Master of Laws
- 594 Doctor of Law
- 7 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
422 degrees
- 52 Master in Public Administration
- 141 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 44 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 172 Master in Public Policy
- 3 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 10 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
319 degrees
- 85 Master in Architecture
- 27 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 81 Master in Design Studies
- 59 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 40 Master in Urban Planning
- 13 Doctor of Design
- 13 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
670 degrees
- 631 Master of Education
- 9 Certificate of Advanced Study
- 26 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 4 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
308 degrees
- 25 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 35 Master of Bioethics
- 13 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 22 Master in Clinical Service Operations
- 53 Master in Medical Science
- 160 Doctor of Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
60 degrees
- 16 Master of Medical Sciences
- 10 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 34 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
397 degrees
- 276 Master of Public Health
- 80 Master of Science
- 30 Master in Health Care Management
- 10 Doctor of Public Health
- 1 Doctor of Science
Harvard Extension School
1,340 degrees
- 1 Associate in Arts
- 186 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,153 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies