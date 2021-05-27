Today the University awarded a total of 7,640 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,292 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2020 and March and May 2021.

Harvard College

1,292 degrees

1,266 Bachelor of Arts

26 Bachelor of Science

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,148 degrees

387 Master of Arts

180 Master of Science

9 Master of Engineering

572 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

119 degrees

9 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

73 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)

13 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

22 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration

2 Bachelor of Arts/Master of Science

Harvard Business School

808 degrees

787 Master of Business Administration

3 Doctor of Business Administration

18 Ph.D.s (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Divinity School

94 degrees

30 Master of Divinity

64 Master of Theological Studies

Harvard Law School

663 degrees

62 Master of Laws

594 Doctor of Law

7 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

422 degrees

52 Master in Public Administration

141 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

44 Master in Public Administration in International Development

172 Master in Public Policy

3 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

10 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

319 degrees

85 Master in Architecture

27 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

81 Master in Design Studies

59 Master in Landscape Architecture

1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

40 Master in Urban Planning

13 Doctor of Design

13 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

670 degrees

631 Master of Education

9 Certificate of Advanced Study

26 Doctor of Education Leadership

4 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

308 degrees

25 Master of Biomedical Informatics

35 Master of Bioethics

13 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

22 Master in Clinical Service Operations

53 Master in Medical Science

160 Doctor of Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

60 degrees

16 Master of Medical Sciences

10 Doctor of Medical Sciences

34 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

397 degrees

276 Master of Public Health

80 Master of Science

30 Master in Health Care Management

10 Doctor of Public Health

1 Doctor of Science

Harvard Extension School

1,340 degrees