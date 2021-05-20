“You can find the Harvard community anywhere you go,” she said, something she knows from experience. “My experience as an alumna has been a global one.” After College she moved to the Netherlands and then later the United Kingdom and sought out Harvard Clubs in both areas, which she said provided important connections and relationships. “I saw the power of Harvard community everywhere.” She still seeks out Harvard Clubs wherever she travels.

Liu’s personal and professional background give her ample experiences to draw from as the incoming HAA president. Currently, she is vice president of SAP.iO, SAP’s global network of startup accelerators that helps young enterprise technology firms partner with SAP and get access to customers. In that role, she oversees the global organization’s North American Foundries in New York and San Francisco, including programs devoted to accelerating enterprise startups led by women, and diverse and other underrepresented founders.

“The long-term trajectory of technology depends upon who is at the table when solutions are crafted. As a tech executive, my focus has been on building new businesses that have impact not only in their fields, but also on a societal level,” she explains. She has recruited and accelerated more than 70 enterprise software startups. Prior to working at SAP.iO, Liu was chief operating officer at Trigger Media Group, a digital media incubator.

The values of inclusion, diversity, and dismantling boundaries stretch further back.

At Harvard College, she studied psychology, in the behavioral neuroscience track, and was very involved in the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, including as a member of the Student Advisory Council. “That was actually how I realized the change that you can have in your own communities,” she said.

“After College, my interest in public service and my international mindset led me to research the Bosnia trials and the International Court of Justice in the Hague [as a Fulbright scholar], and then hone conflict resolution skills at Harvard Law School,“ she said.

Liu’s service to Harvard since her graduation includes her role as an elected director on the HAA board (2014-17), after which she served as vice president of College Alumni Programs, then first vice president. She has also been an alumni interviewer since 2005 and co-founder of the New York chapter of the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Shared Interest Group.

“Vanessa brings to the role her boundless enthusiasm and a natural ability to build inclusive teams,” said John West, M.B.A. ’95, who completes his term as HAA president next month. “Along with her deep professional expertise in technology, she will be an exceptional leader at a time when the HAA is primed for new ideas.”

“I can’t imagine a better mentor to have had over this year than John,” said Liu “especially given his expertise in in digital communities.” She said West “not only was the right person at the right time,” but that he merged his dedication to the role and his commitment to connecting alumni with his exceptional professional expertise. “He helped us essentially leapfrog years of development when it comes to building out our digital communities. I can’t wait to be able to take the incredible foundation that he has built, that he’s passing on, and to build upon it.”

Liu envisions integrating these advances the HAA has made in terms of connectivity, engagement, and inclusion, while balancing the important opportunities that come with being in person, when the time is right.

“We’ve seen what we’ve accomplished over the last year, and I’m excited to take that to the next level.”