John Hutchinson, Ph.D. ’63, is one of the world’s leading mechanicians and one of the field’s most beloved educators. He laid the foundations for modern research on the behavior of materials under stress, including nonlinear fracture mechanics and plastic deformation; his work ranges from theory to experiment to application, and he was at the forefront of the field in applying large-scale mechanics to the small scales of microelectronics and composite materials. Hutchinson is the second-most-cited researcher in solid mechanics, with more than 95,000 citations of his work on record — an astonishing degree of influence.



“John is one of the most highly respected members of our faculty,” said Frank Doyle, John A. Paulson Dean and John A. and Elizabeth S. Armstrong Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “He is recognized throughout the world for his scholarly contributions to the field of mechanics, as well as for his far-reaching impact as a generous and nurturing mentor. In so many spheres, including at SEAS, he has had a profound impact, and he continues to inspire all around him.”