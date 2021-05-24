Linda Chavers, Ph.D. ’13

Allston Burr Resident Dean of Winthrop House, Assistant Dean of Harvard College

Lecturer, Department of African and African and African American Studies

I have not touched a coloring book since I was a toddler, but I found myself always anxious and needing to do something with my hands that didn’t involve typing an email or scrolling. Enter adult coloring books. I went to Google and Etsy and just put coloring books for adults and got a bunch of links. I am ashamed to say that I ordered most of the books and markers (Sharpies in Electric and CosmoGlam, and Tombow in Bright, Galaxy, and Pastel) from Amazon.

While I wasn’t specifically looking for ones that used foul language, once I saw them I knew they were exactly what I needed. It’s a tall order to work in higher education (or anything, really) and have to perform so much cognitive dissonance around being positive for our students whilst our entire world suffers from a global pandemic that exacerbates already-existing inequities. Then add on being a Black woman in a very not-diverse environment where you have to make small talk while waking up to the news of another Black person killed by the police state. What could be more cathartic than coloring in phrases such as “[EXPLETIVE] THIS” or, better, “WHAT THE [EXPLETIVE] IS GOING ON” set in pastoral and curlicue designs? After a long day of screens and Zoom, something about the tangible comfort of brush to page and seeing the bright visual of the crass and the coarse within the elegant, graceful form of drawing helped soothe my anxiety and stress. I felt calmer afterwards probably because the finished product was hilarious. When campus moved to level LIME as a health setting, I drew and posted this on Instagram.

I absolutely plan to continue the practice. Being isolated at home and on the screen for eight hours, I used this as a symbolic signaling to break. Computer down, office door closed, pull out the art materials and just sit with coloring for an hour. COVID-19 is getting more and more under control, but white supremacy surely is not, so I don’t see the need for this practice in self-soothing lessening anytime soon.