This is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates.

Danielle Davis ’21 was dead-set on going to Princeton.

It was the summer before her senior year in high school and the New York native was already contemplating her future life on the New Jersey campus.

“But then I started having these dreams where I was at Harvard and the sun was shining and everything was wonderful,” she recalled. “So I decided to apply to Harvard, early decision, because it was literally my dream school.”

Now preparing to graduate, Davis is confident she made the right choice.

While Harvard may have been her dream school, engineering wasn’t a field she had thought much about pursuing. She had an interest in science and math, but when she arrived on campus as a first-year, Davis knew she wanted to study music.

Classical music thrilled her from a young age; Davis began playing cello at age 8 and immersed herself in mastering the instrument. She later enrolled in the Manhattan School of Music’s prestigious Pre-Collegiate Program and played in orchestras, chamber music groups, and string quartets around the city.

“As I was growing up, there weren’t many classical instrumentalists who were of color, so a lot of times when I was playing in these orchestras, there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me. I was never really bothered by that,” she said. “But as I got farther along, it was so cool to see that little kids who looked like me could see me as an inspiration, and maybe want to play the cello, too.”