The steps of Memorial Church offered a shady viewing location for graduates and their loved ones to watch the livestreamed celebration on their laptops. Alexandra Kozak and Vardhan Mehta of the Graduate School of Design sat with Kozak’s parents, who flew in from Cleveland to help celebrate.

Mehta’s parents live in his hometown of Indore, India, and were unable to travel due to that country’s COVID-19 emergency. Despite the difficult circumstances, Mehta said, “We should not let the pandemic stand in the way” of marking the meaningful occasion.

“When we came here, I think all of us had high expectations for the experience, but also ourselves as graduates from the programs that we attended,” said Mehta. “With all the opportunities that we’ve all been able to receive at Harvard and beyond, I think being grateful is the best tool that we have.”

“Three of our four semesters at the GSD have been virtual, and we had a lot of support from the faculty and our friends in the program,” said Kozak. “That was really helpful in being able to deal with everything and make sense of graduating. It was tough, but there were so many joyous moments.”