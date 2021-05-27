Members of the graduating A.L.B./A.L.M. Joint Program at Harvard Extension School flew in from around the country to gather in the Yard early Thursday morning with their families and loved ones. Eric Menzel, who moved from Ohio to California during the pandemic, Clint Agar from Minnesota, Barry Boyer from Los Angeles, and Else Cole from Indianapolis were among the 11 graduates who called themselves the Silver Unicorns, named for the wooden figure that adorns the Old State House in Boston. Menzel wore unicorn socks while Cole sported a pair of custom Harvard Converse sneakers and a silver unicorn charm on her tassel.
“We’re trying not to cry,” she said.