The Office of Undergraduate Education set up two classrooms for hybrid learning in Harvard Hall. One was renovated before the pandemic for this purpose, and the other has a portable cart with all necessary equipment. Both rooms are outfitted with camera and audio equipment so students working online can see and hear what is happening just as well as can students sitting inside the classroom. In-person students also sign in online so they can interact with their remote classmates.

This was the format for a history course co-taught by Daniel Lord Smail, Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of History, and Matthew Liebmann, Peabody Professor of American Archaeology and Ethnology. About 10 students were spread out in Harvard Hall 101, while close to 40 watched on Zoom. The Zoom screen of remote students was displayed on big-screen TVs in the classroom.

The class went smoothly for the most part, but Liebmann, who was teaching from home, was quick to point out when something wasn’t clear for the online audience, such as when the PowerPoint was not being shared or when the remote cohort did not have a clear picture of the small artifacts the in-person students had examined. In the classroom, Smail was able to address the issues quickly and made notes for future improvements to ensure both sets of students had access and involvement.

“On several occasions I said something along the lines of ‘Let’s turn to the Zoomies now’ and Matt would call on a few names while I looked at the camera, then back to roomies,” Smail said. “That seemed an important way to make sure that all students felt they were getting equal attention.”

What’s been most salient from the pilot is the excitement shared by both the students and professors who were able to resume in-person learning, even for a short while. For the first-years, it marked their introduction to a college classroom. For juniors and seniors, it felt like a return to normal. For one third-year law student enrolled in an undergraduate course, it was likely the last time he’d be in an in-person class. Many students took selfies to celebrate the moment.

Even once-awkward icebreakers were met with fresh zeal. “I’m excited to meet you all in person instead of on a screen,” said Michael Yin, a junior introducing himself to the playwriting course before admitting the fun fact that he hadn’t worn contacts since the pandemic started.

Preceptor in mathematics Reshma Menon stayed after class to answer questions from students and meet those who just wanted to formally introduce themselves in person. She said she missed these “organic” moments and how engaging in-person learning can be, especially in a subject like math.