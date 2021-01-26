Winter scenes are often bare and still and austere. When you’re braving the biting winds or wet snow, winter is often “heads-down” weather. Yet playing in the snow provides childlike fun. And catching snowflakes is always a heads-up joy.

This winter, more than others with the pandemic emptying much of campus, has prompted a contemplative mood. This photo gallery shows winters past and present, from a 1994 photo of Weeks Bridge to images of Harvard Yard shot earlier this month. Three were taken by Gazette photography interns who braved harsh New England winters while turning in lovely images.

One photo is of a monk passing the Charles River and Newell Boathouse. He walks purposefully through the snow, with his dog following close behind, both peering at what’s ahead. After the turmoil and sadness of 2020, this is a season for taking stock, of looking back. But, like the monk, we’re also stepping forward, knowing that 2021 will write its own storybook.