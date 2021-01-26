Matt Thomas

Los Angeles

Kirkland House



This semester definitely feels different. I’m a baseball player, and I don’t know if I’ll get to go into our locker room again. I also love Widener Library, and I’ll miss going there. The Kirkland dining hall is one of my favorite places on campus because it’s so social, so it’s a little hard to see it with people spread apart — but I am looking forward to the chicken parm. [In general] my friends and I are trying to find joy in the mundane. We’ve organized walks to Trader Joe’s and bike rides along the river. Not all of my friends are here this semester, so this situation has forced me to get to know other people and be open to make new friends in Kirkland. That’s not something that always happens during senior spring, but this is a unique situation, and it’s been pretty nice.