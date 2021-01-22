Because the plants lack a traditional body, spend most of their lives inside their hosts, and don’t have the machinery to photosynthesize (which keeps most plants alive), much of their evolutionary and genomic history is unknown. In fact, the genomes of endoparasites are essentially a black hole. But thanks to recent advances in genetic analysis technology, scientists are finally beginning to understand many of those key dynamics.

On Jan. 22 in Current Biology, a team of Harvard-led researchers presented the most complete genome yet assembled of one of the major Rafflesiaceae lineages, Sapria himalayana. The species is found in Southeast Asia and its mottled red and white flower is about the size of a dinner plate. (Its more famous cousin, Rafflesia arnoldii, produces blossoms nearly 3 feet in diameter, the largest in the world.)

The genetic analysis revealed an astonishing degree of gene loss and surprising amounts of gene theft from its ancient and modern hosts. These findings bring unique perspectives on the number and kind of genes it takes to be an endoparasite, along with offering new insights into how far the genomes of flowering plants can be altered and still remain functional.

What struck the group immediately was the striking degree of gene loss Sapria experienced as they abandoned their bodies and adapted to become endoparasites. Nearly half of all genes found in most flowering plants are absent in the Sapria genome. That extent of gene loss is more than four times the degree of loss in other plant parasites. Many of the genes lost include what are considered the key genes responsible for photosynthesis, which converts light into energy.

“In many ways, it’s a miracle that these plants exist today, let alone that they seem to have persisted for tens of millions of years,” said Davis, who led the project. “They’ve really jettisoned many things we identify as a typical plant, yet they are deeply embedded within the plant tree of life.”

At the same time, the data demonstrated an underlying evolutionary convergence to becoming a parasite because Sapria and the parasitic plants to which the researchers compared them lost many of the same types of genes despite evolving separately.

“We concluded that there is a common genomic or genetic roadmap to how plant parasites evolve,” said Cai Liming, Ph.D. ’20, a researcher at the University of California, Riverside, who helped lead the study as a graduate student in the Davis Lab while at the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

The scientists also identified dozens of genes that came into the Sapria genome through a process called horizontal (or lateral) gene transfer instead of the traditional parent-to-offspring transmission. Basically, it means Sapria stole this DNA from its host instead of inheriting it from its parent.

The researchers reconstructed the lateral gene transfers they detected to put together a hidden history of former hosts going back millions of years.