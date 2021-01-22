Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, sizes, and amenities to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.

The rents noted in this article have been reviewed and endorsed by the Faculty Advisory Committee on Harvard University Housing* and will take effect for the 2021-2022 leasing season.

2021-2022 rents for new and continuing tenants

Harvard University Housing 2021–2022 market rents will be held flat relative to last year’s rents across the entire 3,000-unit portfolio. Heat, hot water, electricity, and gas, where applicable, are included in all HUH apartment rents; internet service and air conditioning may also be included, where available. As always, all revenues generated by Harvard University Housing in excess of operating expenses and debt service are used to fund capital improvements and renewal of the facilities in HUH’s existing residential portfolio.

Temporary pandemic relief adjustment

Throughout the pandemic, HUH has offered a variety of temporary policy adjustments to support applicants and tenants, including, but not limited to sublet rent relief, the application of individual roommate rent charges, no-fee transfers, and greater flexibility in the choice of lease start dates. Current policy flexibility is effective through June 30, 2021 and any further changes will be announced on www.huhousing.harvard.edu.

As an extension of support of its continuing and new residents, HUH will apply a temporary pandemic relief adjustment in the amount of $150/month from March 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 to all units. The amount will be prorated based on the percentage of rent paid in documented and approved roommate situations.

Harvard University Housing tenants will receive an email in March 2021 with instructions on how to submit a request to either extend or terminate their current lease. Tenants who need additional information may call the HUH Leasing Office at 617-495-1459.

10 Akron St.: studios $1,890–$2,196; one bedroom convertibles $2,334–$2,622.

studios $1,890–$2,196; one bedroom convertibles $2,334–$2,622. 18 Banks St.: one bedrooms $2,286–$2,628; two bedrooms $2,670–$2,862.

one bedrooms $2,286–$2,628; two bedrooms $2,670–$2,862. Beckwith Circle: three bedrooms $2,508–$3,318; four bedrooms $2,832–$3,510.

three bedrooms $2,508–$3,318; four bedrooms $2,832–$3,510. Botanic Gardens: one bedrooms $2,280–$2,418; two bedrooms $2,652–$2,766; three bedrooms $3,060–$3,258.

one bedrooms $2,280–$2,418; two bedrooms $2,652–$2,766; three bedrooms $3,060–$3,258. 472–474 Broadway: one bedrooms $2,268–$2,334.

one bedrooms $2,268–$2,334. 5 Cowperthwaite St.: studios $2,022–$2,352; one bedrooms $2,376–$2,382; one bedroom convertibles $2,352–$2,580; two bedrooms $2,706–$3,474.

studios $2,022–$2,352; one bedrooms $2,376–$2,382; one bedroom convertibles $2,352–$2,580; two bedrooms $2,706–$3,474. 27 Everett St.: one bedrooms $2,532–$2,706; three bedrooms $3,318–$3,960.

one bedrooms $2,532–$2,706; three bedrooms $3,318–$3,960. 29 Garden St.: studios $1,758–$2,022; one bedroom convertibles $2,178–$2,220; two bedroom efficiencies $2,712–$3,204; two bedrooms $3,078–$3,156; three bedrooms $3,726–$3,966.

studios $1,758–$2,022; one bedroom convertibles $2,178–$2,220; two bedroom efficiencies $2,712–$3,204; two bedrooms $3,078–$3,156; three bedrooms $3,726–$3,966. Harvard @ Trilogy: suite $1,608- $1,764; studios $2,076–$2,262; one bedroom convertibles $2,664–$2,796; two bedroom efficiencies $3,030–$3,240.

suite $1,608- $1,764; studios $2,076–$2,262; one bedroom convertibles $2,664–$2,796; two bedroom efficiencies $3,030–$3,240. Haskins Hall: studios $1,938–$2,004; one bedrooms $1,980–$2,370.

studios $1,938–$2,004; one bedrooms $1,980–$2,370. Holden Green: one bedrooms $2,016–$2,364; two bedrooms $2,256–$2,790; three bedrooms $2,940–$3,366.

one bedrooms $2,016–$2,364; two bedrooms $2,256–$2,790; three bedrooms $2,940–$3,366. 2 Holyoke St.: one bedrooms $2,274–$2,466.

one bedrooms $2,274–$2,466. Kirkland Court: one bedrooms $2,064–$2,466; two bedrooms $2,670–$2,946; three bedrooms $3,348–$3,756.

one bedrooms $2,064–$2,466; two bedrooms $2,670–$2,946; three bedrooms $3,348–$3,756. 8A Mt. Auburn St.: one bedrooms $2,310–$2,472.

one bedrooms $2,310–$2,472. 65 Mt. Auburn St.: studios $1,884–$2,010; one bedrooms $2,136-$2,304; two bedrooms $2,370-$2,556.

studios $1,884–$2,010; one bedrooms $2,136-$2,304; two bedrooms $2,370-$2,556. Peabody Terrace: studios $1,890–$2,448; one bedrooms $2,244–$2,670; two bedrooms $2,538–$3,018; three bedrooms $3,858–$4,206.

studios $1,890–$2,448; one bedrooms $2,244–$2,670; two bedrooms $2,538–$3,018; three bedrooms $3,858–$4,206. 16 Prescott St.: studios $1,950–$2,004; one bedrooms $2,172–$2,364.

studios $1,950–$2,004; one bedrooms $2,172–$2,364. 18 Prescott St.: studios $1,848–$1,914; one bedrooms $2,160–$2,388.

studios $1,848–$1,914; one bedrooms $2,160–$2,388. 20-20A Prescott St.: studios $1,710–$2,034; one bedrooms $2,190–$2,688; two bedrooms $2,694-$2,814; three bedrooms $3,462-$3,606; four bedrooms $3,666-$3,684.

studios $1,710–$2,034; one bedrooms $2,190–$2,688; two bedrooms $2,694-$2,814; three bedrooms $3,462-$3,606; four bedrooms $3,666-$3,684. 22-24 Prescott St.: studios $1,758–$2,052; one bedrooms $2,094–$2,328.

studios $1,758–$2,052; one bedrooms $2,094–$2,328. 85– 95 Prescott St.: studios $1,956–$2,196; one bedrooms $2,202–$2,574; two bedrooms $2,520.

studios $1,956–$2,196; one bedrooms $2,202–$2,574; two bedrooms $2,520. Shaler Lane: one bedrooms $2,040–$2,166; two bedrooms $2,280–$2,694.

one bedrooms $2,040–$2,166; two bedrooms $2,280–$2,694. Soldiers Field Park: studios $2,154–$2,556; one bedrooms $2,286–$2,856; two bedrooms $2,682–$3,942; three bedrooms $3,114–$4,446; four bedrooms $4,368. (excludes Soldiers Field Park building entry 1, which is currently under construction).

studios $2,154–$2,556; one bedrooms $2,286–$2,856; two bedrooms $2,682–$3,942; three bedrooms $3,114–$4,446; four bedrooms $4,368. (excludes Soldiers Field Park building entry 1, which is currently under construction). Terry Terrace: studios $2,004–$2,088; one bedrooms $2,178–$2,442; two bedrooms $2,616–$2,658.

studios $2,004–$2,088; one bedrooms $2,178–$2,442; two bedrooms $2,616–$2,658. 9–13A Ware St.: studios $1,956–$2,052; one bedrooms $2,166–$2,448; two bedrooms $2,604–$2,622.

studios $1,956–$2,052; one bedrooms $2,166–$2,448; two bedrooms $2,604–$2,622. 15 Ware St.: studios $2,220; one bedrooms $2,820; two bedrooms $3,204.

studios $2,220; one bedrooms $2,820; two bedrooms $3,204. 19 Ware St.: two bedrooms $3,138–$3,216; three bedrooms $3,258.

two bedrooms $3,138–$3,216; three bedrooms $3,258. One Western Ave.: studios $2,070–$2,316; one bedrooms $2,136–$2,520; two bedrooms $2,562–$3,456; three bedrooms $3,648–$3,966.

studios $2,070–$2,316; one bedrooms $2,136–$2,520; two bedrooms $2,562–$3,456; three bedrooms $3,648–$3,966. Wood Frame Buildings: studios $1,428–$2,058; one bedrooms $2,040–$2,850; two bedrooms $2,448–$3,882; three bedrooms $2,736–$5,364; four bedrooms $4,212.

Written comments on the proposed rents may be sent to the Faculty Advisory Committee on Harvard University Housing, c/o Harvard University Housing, Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Campus Center, 1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Room 827, Cambridge, MA 02138. Comments to the committee may also be sent via email to leasing@harvard.edu. Any written comments should be submitted by Feb. 5, 2021.

The comments received will be reviewed by the Faculty Advisory Committee, which includes: Suzanne Cooper, Edith M. Stokey Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School; Nancy Hill, Charles Bigelow Professor of Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education; Howell Jackson, James S. Reid Jr. Professor of Law, Harvard Law School; Jerold S. Kayden, Frank Backus Williams Professor of Urban Planning and Design, Graduate School of Design; John Macomber, Gloria A. Dauten Real Estate Fellow, Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School; Daniel P. Schrag, Sturgis Hooper Professor of Geology and Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering, Faculty of Arts and Sciences; and Meredith Weenick, vice president for Campus Services (chair), Office of Vice President for Administration.

*The rents for tenants of Harvard University Housing are set at prevailing market rates, in keeping with the University’s affiliated housing rent policy. This policy was established in 1983 by President Derek Bok based on recommendations from a study led by Archibald Cox and the Committee on Affiliated Housing. The original faculty committee determined that market rate pricing was the fairest method of allocating apartments and that setting rents for Harvard University Housing below market rate would be a form of financial aid, which should be determined by each individual school, not via the rent setting process. Additionally, the cost of housing should be considered when financial aid is determined.