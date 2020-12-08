Huzma Jilani ’21

Award: Marshall

Where: Oxford University



The seeds of Jilani’s fascination with global political regimes and their effects on everyday life were planted as a first-year student when he took the course “Comparative Democratization” with government Professor Steven Levitsky.



“I felt really inspired by what I learned in that class and wanted to compare what we see in the U.S. with polarization and our media culture with other countries and see what lessons we can take from different parts of the world,” said Jilani.



Three years later, he is writing a senior thesis on the uses of violence by Southern Democrats after Reconstruction and modern Hindu nationalist parties in India.



He will pursue a master’s degree at Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations as a Marshall Scholar, with a focus on the ways that digital technology can divide societies and weaken democracies.



The pathway to the award wasn’t easy, and Jilani was hesitant to apply at first. With the help of mentors and professors who held mock interviews and reviewed his essays, he overcome any doubt.



“More than anything else, what I really appreciated most about this process was actually the journey, just the ability to excavate so many different aspects of my childhood and my teenage years, and my college life, and really tying it into my future,” he said. “I think these self-reflective moments are really important. I think that everyone should try [things because] it doesn't hurt to put your hat in the ring. You can be really surprised by what you can achieve.”



