As the temperature drops in Boston, the Harvard Ed Portal is partnering with Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) on a winter coat drive to benefit residents and community members in the area.

The drive is collecting new and gently worn winter coats and clothing for all ages through Dec. 11. Dropoffs will be collected at 224 Western Ave. in Allston.

Elaina Schreckenberger, operations manager at the ABCD Neighborhood Opportunity Center in Allston-Brighton, took part in the drive for the first time last year. The turnout was encouraging and included items from infants’ sizes up to men’s XXL, she said.

“This year, I think we would like to hope for a similar collection, if not more, with so many people in need of assistance since being unemployed,” Schreckenberger added.

All cold-weather items — including hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, and ear warmers — are welcome.

For more information, visit ABCD’s website.