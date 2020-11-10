New Hampshire

Claire Hotchkin, Gabby Schultz, Arianna Romero, Meaghan Townsend, and Gabrielle Fernandopulle would spend weekends hiking the mountains of New Hampshire during a typical, on-campus semester. So when the five seniors decided to live together as an off-campus pod for their remote fall semester, they knew the Granite State would be the perfect choice. They rented a farmhouse at the southern edge of the White Mountains only two hours from campus, 30 minutes from the grocery store, and five minutes from a lake where they kayak during study breaks.

“This space has really helped us get away from the stress of the outside world and allow us to focus on what is important,” said Fernandopulle. “Most seniors are in the depths of their theses, thinking about postgrad plans, or reflecting on what College has meant to them. It’s been so great to do this reflection here, in a safe, isolated space that is so close to many outdoor activities that we enjoy.”

Each day, the group splits up into a few of the house’s rooms, which they have affectionately labeled “d-halls,” [or dining halls] to attend classes and virtual extracurriculars and complete schoolwork. Townsend said that being remote has allowed them to have extra time to explore local hikes, go for daily walks, chop wood for nighttime fires, and have Korean cooking nights.

“Harvard is really wonderful in that it gives students a wide network of friends from all over the world. Yet, from this experience, I’ve started to really appreciate the depth of friendship that can unfold when you get to spend extended time with the same set of people,” she said.

Vermont

The six friends didn’t know at first where they would take their fall courses, on campus or remotely. But the members of the group, juniors and seniors all, were determined to spend one of their final Harvard semesters with each other.

“When everyone’s summer activities and jobs were wrapping up, we were all looking for what was next. And we all really missed each other. We decided to spend this time together, especially since it is our last year at Harvard,” said Amanda Powers ’21.

Using an extensive spreadsheet, with potential locations ranging from Florida to Colorado, the group decided on a cabin in Vermont, right next to Stratton Mountain. There they have been taking fall courses, working remote jobs, and participating in extracurriculars. Marie Konopacki ’21 said that though it can be difficult to find the perfect academic space when they all have meetings or classes at the same times, the semester has largely been going smoothly.

“Because we can do classes together in the same space, it almost feels as if we have created our own small campus,” Konopacki said.

So far, the group of six has loved apple picking, baking, and hiking. They have started a new routine of watching a TV show together each night, and most recently viewed the entire “Twilight” movie series. On Friday evenings, the group has “family dinner.” On Sundays, they venture to the local farmer’s market.

“We are all spending more together than we usually would on campus, because even though we were living together on campus, we were always scattered to the wind, going to different activities and places at any given time,” said Molly Peterson ’21.

Together, with Ella Necheles ’21, Liv Weinstein ’21, and Courtney DeLong ’22, the pod has described the experience as rewarding not only because of the proximity to each other and the free time, but also because they are learning practical skills, such as how to grocery shop, cook, clean, and live independently.

“It feels like a gentle transition into adulthood,” Peterson said.