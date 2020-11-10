“You’re never going to really get back to work until you deal with the fact that people don’t want to die,” Cutler said.

In the work, funded by the National Institute on Aging, Cutler and Summers highlighted the cost-effectiveness of a nationwide testing and tracing program because other efforts, such as vaccine development and a search for new treatments, already have momentum behind them, Cutler said. Deploying 30 million tests per week might cost $75 billion, according to an estimate by The Rockefeller Foundation, and Summers and Cutler said another $25 billion might be needed to trace the contacts of people who test positive. Together that $100 billion would likely head off pandemic-related costs that are 30 times that, the two wrote.

“It helps to frame the scale of the intervention that’s appropriate,” Cutler said. “This is just massive, and it requires a massive response.”

Cutler and Summers drew on existing data to build their overall estimate. Cutler said they tried to be both transparent about their assumptions and conservative in their estimates. Still, he said, the $16 trillion figure will be affected by the shifting course of the pandemic, increased by things like a major spike in cases and deaths in the coming months and reduced by the release of a safe and effective vaccine widely taken by the population.



The two started with the Congressional Budget Office’s $7.6 trillion estimate of economic output lost to the pandemic over the next decade. They added to that the cost of premature deaths, estimating that another 250,000 would die in the next year and adding to that an estimate of COVID-related deaths from other causes, such as untreated heart attacks or cancer due to reluctance to seek medical care. The two started with an accepted statistical value for the cost of premature deaths used in health care and environmental analysis of $10 million and reduced it to a more conservative $7 million to estimate the cost of 625,000 premature deaths at $4.4 trillion.

Another important pandemic impact is the long-term disability of those who’ve survived serious illness. It is believed that one-third of those who’ve survived serious disease suffer ongoing complications. Using existing estimates of the economic impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a serious lung condition that might be compared to the respiratory effects of COVID-19, they tallied the economic impact of long-term disability to be $2.6 trillion.

Finally, they added $1.6 trillion to account for the pandemic’s mental health impacts, using recent estimates that depression and anxiety have risen from 11 percent of the population last year to about 40 percent since the pandemic struck.

Though the $16 trillion figure is almost unimaginably large, Cutler said the figure is conservative because it does not include things like the pandemic’s differential impact on women, whose jobs are more seriously impacted by the need to juggle demands of being both remote workers and at-home teachers of children learning via videoconference — and who have been leaving the workforce in increasing numbers.

“This is a titanic event, and you just can’t treat it any other way than that,” Cutler said.