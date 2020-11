Garrett Sharp ’24 can’t wait to play football for Harvard, but these days the first-year is just happy to be able to get to know and work out with teammates.

“All the guys bring great energy to every workout that contributes to an environment in which we can get better,” said the defensive back, who was among the student-athletes on campus to begin team workouts in late October. The teams, including lacrosse, soccer, water polo, and tennis, focused on strength and conditioning.