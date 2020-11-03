Omaha, Neb.

Kumar remembers really wanting to be able to vote four years ago. She was too young then, but she did the next best thing by encouraging others to vote. “My parents are both immigrants,” she said. “My main goal was getting my parents to vote and getting them to get their ballots passed on behalf of me and literally everyone else who couldn’t vote that year.” This year, Kumar took part in her first election, sending in an absentee ballot. “When given the opportunity to be able to make a difference in the future of our country, we need to take it,” she said. “That opportunity is given through voting.”