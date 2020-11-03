Voters under the age of 30 have been projected to cast ballots in record numbers this year. Political analysts say this election may prove to be something of a turning point as the younger, more diverse population begins to flex its political muscle amid the waning influence of Boomer and older voters. The Gazette asked students in the Yard, some of them voting for the first time, to weigh in on what it felt like to be part of the process in this historic moment, their hopes for the country, and memories of past elections.
— Juan Siliezar and Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite